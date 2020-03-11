Diego Simeone Issues Perfect Response to Jurgen Klopp?s Criticism Over Tactics

​Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was at least willing to admit he was being a ‘really bad loser’ on Wednesday night when the holders crashed out of the Champions League in the first knockout stage at the hands of Atletico Madrid.





But that didn’t stop the Reds boss taking aim at Atletico and the tactics employed by opposite number Diego Simeone – y’know, tactics that were designed to play to Atletico’s strengths and nullify Liverpool’s in order to win, which is literally what sport is.

Klopp even had to stop himself from looking even worse in defeat by not saying more what he really thought about Atletico’s style.

“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks,” Klopp said in rather salty reflection.

“We accept it of course but it doesn’t feel right tonight,” he added.

It doesn’t ‘feel right’ that your team lost because they were bested by a side who put together big performances the way they know best over the course of the two-legged tie?

"It's difficult to explain these goals, to be honest. The boys fought hard."



"We will come again, and go again. But for now, we are out."



A disappointed Jurgen Klopp is keen to not get too despondent despite the Reds losing hold of their European crown...



“I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

“If I would say all the things that was on my mind I would come across as the worst loser in the world. So, I’d better stop. But the way they play…I just don’t get it. I don’t get it. Why? You should know already, if not then you didn’t see the game.”

Simeone was told about Klopp’s comments on playing ‘proper football’ afterwards.

His response to being asked how he plays was short and to the point.

“To win, with all our soul,” the Argentine said of his team’s purpose and style.

There are no comebacks to that. Klopp has no leg to stand on. Sport is about the winner and how they did it is ultimately irrelevant. Atletico were ruthless and clinical, but Liverpool were not.

