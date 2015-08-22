Dietmar Hamann Suggests Why Timo Werner Wouldn't Fit in at Liverpool

​Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann insists that RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner wouldn't fit in at Liverpool, amid strong rumours linking the striker with a move to Anfield this summer.

Werner has enjoyed an incredible season with Leipzig so far, scoring 27 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions, which has understandably led to speculation linking him with a move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the upcoming transfer window

Liverpool are believed to be in pole position to sign the 24-year-old - who has previously spoken out on his admiration for the Reds and their boss Jurgen Klopp - but his German compatriot Hamann believes the move wouldn't be a good one for the world champions.

Speaking on ​The Athletic's Steilcast podcast, Hamann claimed: " I don’t think he’s a player for Munich or Liverpool (with) the way they play at the moment. We’ve seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide and he’s not tricky enough. You need trickery, you need to beat a man by shifting your weight."





The German added: "I read quotes from journalists or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club (and that) Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to ​Liverpool.

"Where’s he going to play? Even if ​Mane or ​Salah go, out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

"​Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get. But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so (it’s) a no from me."

Liverpool are keen on attacking reinforcements this summer, with the runaway ​Premier League leaders currently somewhat over-reliant on their dynamic triumvirate upfront.

It has been reported that Werner has a release clause in his contract of around £50-55m - depending on the source.