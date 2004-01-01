Diogo Jota admits he never believed he would join Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has confessed that he never believed he would get the chance to play for the Reds.

The Portugal international was somewhat of a slow bloomer in his youth and did not join a top-flight side until he turned 16. But when he eventually did join Pacos de Ferreira in 2013, he did not look back and soon earned himself a move to Atletico Madrid.

Jota then enjoyed a solid spell on loan with Porto before moving to England's second tier with Wolves in 2017. Three three years later, he was inking a £45m move to Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old reflected on the journey that led him to Anfield, confessing he never even dreamed he would make it to such a high level.

“In Portugal, things are different to England," Jota revealed. "I was playing for a small club and we had to pay monthly to be able to play. It was only when I was transferred to Pacos that I started to receive some money.

“This hunger has been with me ever since I can remember. In my youth, growing up, I never played for the big teams. I had a few team-mates who went to Porto or Benfica. I had trials there but I never stayed. I was one of the better ones but never the best."

He added: “From the moment that I had that opportunity, I never dropped it again. I think when we are young we always believe. But I probably did not believe that I could reach Liverpool. I just took it day by day.”

Since moving to Liverpool, Jota has developed a reputation as a prolific finisher who is just as deadly with his preferred left foot as he is with his right.

When asked for an explanation as to why, Jota admitted: “When I was young I was playing in midfield on the left for Gondomar in a 4-3-3. I was always the number eight playing to the left. So I always used my left foot because it was required. I don’t know, I just feel that I do certain things better with the left foot.



“With the right, I am more powerful. But I am more accurate with the left. I do not consider myself the best dribbler. You can look at that statistically. But if they do not know which foot I am going to go on that makes life easier for me.”

