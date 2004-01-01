Diogo Jota details impact of returning Liverpool fans this season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has said that playing for the Reds in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield is like being at a ‘different club’ because of the huge impact the fans make.

Jota played in an empty stadium for most of his first season with Liverpool as a result of coronavirus restrictions. Only 2,000 people were allowed in to Anfield the first time he played in front of fans last December, while that number was allowed to grow to 10,000 on the final day of the season.

The easing of restrictions has meant that this campaign has been a different story. More than 52,000 fans have attended each of Liverpool’s Premier League home games so far, at virtually full capacity.

“I remember how hard it was to play at Anfield being an opposition player! Then last year I wasn't able to play a lot at Anfield with the fans supporting us inside a full stadium like I am doing this season,” Jota is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“It feels almost like I am playing in a different club from last season because we couldn't have that support and I believe that our fans are extremely important for us.”

Liverpool have made an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 season and have already played two of their toughest home games, playing out tense draws with title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Reds face three consecutive away games when club football resumes after the October international break, travelling all over to play Watford, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Their next home game sees Brighton make the visit to Anfield on 30 October.

