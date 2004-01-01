Diogo Jota injury: Liverpool forward ruled out of Norwich game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will miss the Premier League game with Norwich at Anfield on Saturday, but says the extent of the injury he suffered against Inter is still not clear.

The Portuguese forward was withdrawn at half time during the midweek Champions League win at San Siro; a game that Liverpool would go on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Jota was then pictured wearing a protective boot amid fears that he'd suffered ankle ligament damage, potentially ruling him out of next Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

But Klopp, speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference, says it's still too soon to say how significant the damage is, though he did rule Jota out of contention to face relegation-threatened Norwich.

“No, he will not be available but the extent is still not clear," Klopp confirmed.

“We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others. And so, pretty much everything is possible in the moment: that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.

“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot, it’s a normal procedure; even when you just feel something they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”

Jota has been in terrific form for Liverpool this season, ousting Firmino as a regular starter in the process. He's scored 17 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in the Premier League - a figure that is second only to Salah's 16 goals.