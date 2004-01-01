Diogo Jota misses Liverpool training with hamstring concern

Diogo Jota missed Liverpool training on Thursday ahead of their return to Premier League action against Brighton at the weekend.

The Portugal international has only just returned to the fold after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season, appearing as a substitute against Everton and Napoli before starting in the 2-1 victory over Ajax, picking up an assist for Mohamed Salah's opener.

Jota is now at risk of missing Brighton's visit, having previously explained why he asked to be withdrawn during Portugal's 1-0 Nations League defeat to Spain.

"I didn't have a pre-season. It's only my second game as a starter this season and I was already feeling a little tired at the end of the season," he told O Jogo.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos added: "Jota asked to leave. It doesn't matter now, but that wasn't the replacement I was going to make. I was going to put Jota in a different position so that the team could go up and have more possession. I brought in Vitinha and Joao Mario to have more possession of the ball and to play. We couldn't and we started to retreat. Still, we had two great chances, but we didn't score."

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp can welcome Darwin Nunez back into his Premier League matchday squad after the Uruguayan served his suspension for a red card against Crystal Palace back in August.

However, he will be without Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson as Liverpool look to make up ground on current league leaders Arsenal.