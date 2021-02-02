Diogo Jota pictured back in Liverpool training as injury recovery continues

Diogo Jota has been pictured stepping up his recovery from a knee injury at Liverpool's training ground, with club stating that he is making 'good progress'.

Jota joined the Reds from Wolves in the summer and he was enjoying a good start to life in Merseyside before being sidelined, returning nine goals from his opening 17 games in all competitions. This included a fine hat trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Jota has been out since picking up a knee injury in a dead rubber against FC Midtjylland, although footage posted on Liverpool's official website suggests that his recovery is stepping up.

In the video, the forward can be seen conducting drills both in the gym and on the training pitch with the club stating that his rehabilitation is on track.

"Jota is making good progress on the road to full fitness, as demonstrated in our photos below," a statement read.

On the road to full fitness ? pic.twitter.com/wQ8lnCDtmh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 3, 2021

"Under the guidance of club physio Chris Morgan, the 24-year-old undertook some gym work before taking to the outdoor pitches for some running drills."

It is not yet clear when Jota will make his return to the first team with Jurgen Klopp confirming that he would not be in contention for the Reds' meeting with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The most recent, concrete update Klopp gave on Jota's fitness came before Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Burnley last month, with the German saying (via Liverpool Echo): "Diogo is a few weeks away.

Will not be next one or two. He needs time."

Improving! Nice to be back out there ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pWYh1NMQuW — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) February 3, 2021

"How much I miss him is not important. I am not allowed to miss him. He is not there and we deal with it."

New signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies are also unlikely to start against the Seagulls with Klopp suggesting the pair would need time to get up to speed tactically.