Diogo Jota Proving Himself as the Perfect Addition for Liverpool in Congested Season

On form, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been the best forward trio in world football during the past few years.

Liverpool have asserted themselves as the Premier League's best off the back of their Alisson and Virgil van Dijk signings, but the front three have been remarkably dependable, even if Firmino has lagged behind his prolific colleagues in recent months.

They've always had the number in midfield to rotate, but there's been a noticeable drop off in options whenever Salah, Mane or Firmino have missed out.

Xherdan Shaqiri has his moments - as seen by his brilliant assist in the 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday - Divock Origi is an Anfield legend for his Champions League goal but has his weaknesses, and Takumi Minamino is still adjusting following his move from RB Salzburg in January.

But with Diogo Jota, who scored from Shaqiri's pass against the Hammers, the Reds have found the perfect player to slot in whenever needed, and someone who can even push their famed front three on to better performances.

Jota has started his Liverpool career in fine form | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Portugal international's transfer from Wolves to Merseyside came out of nowhere and some of his thunder was probably stolen by the fact the Reds had signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara just a day before.

Right now, there's no doubt who's made the bigger impact - though obviously Thiago has had a number of teething issues beyond his own control.

Jota's latest strike came against West Ham, having seen one such previous strike chalked off for an alleged foul by Mane on Irons goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

?????????? pass from @XS_11official ?

Lovely finish from @DiogoJota18 ?



A BIG winner against the Hammers ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1MI0C8vpEQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 31, 2020

He wasn't to be denied again, however, finishing from Shaqiri's inch perfect pass to secure Liverpool three vital points in their Premier League title defence.

The signing is looking more and more inspired from Jurgen Klopp and his team, to the point where the forward can stake a realistic claim to be in the starting XI more often than not.

With three goals in the league and another in the Champions League, Jota has had no problem settling in and has decided some important games for Klopp's side, also scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

As we all know, this season is going to injure players. The fixture list is relentless and even international breaks provide stars with little respite.

Jota getting a deserved hug from manager Jurgen Klopp | Pool/Getty Images

Thankfully for Liverpool, they've signed the perfect forward to act as cover for Salah, Mane and Firmino, while also being young enough to develop into someone who could reach their level in the future. That's a big ask, but it's not impossible.

Jota often played just behind Raul Jimenez at Wolves and also out wide, racking up decent hauls of six and seven Premier League goals in his previous two seasons.

He'll get more chances in front of goal at Anfield and, judging by the way he's started, will enjoy an even better stay at Liverpool than he did at Wolves.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!