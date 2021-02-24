Diogo Jota returns to Liverpool training following knee injury

Diogo Jota has been pictured back in Liverpool training after suffering a knee injury back in December.

News of his recovery will be greeted warmly by Reds fans with their side on a disappointing run of form. Jurgen Klopp's side have lost their last four Premier League games, and currently trail fourth-placed West Ham by five points.

Jota is already a popular figure at Anfield | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Prior to being ruled out, Jota had made a strong start to his Liverpool career. After signing from Wolves in the summer, the forward scored nine goals in his opening 15 games, including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta.

Following several months on the sidelines, Jota was pictured back in what looked like full training at the AXA Training Centre. The images, tweeted by the club, shows him jogging alongside teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in what is a huge boost for the Reds.

Liverpool have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, particularly in defence. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all unlikely to play again this term, while stand-in centre-back Fabinho has also spent time on the sidelines.

Here he is ? pic.twitter.com/5iNYEHTc3k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021

Klopp's latest blow was Jordan Henderson being forced off partway through the Merseyside Derby on Saturday, which they lost 2-0 Everton. The full extent of the Reds' captain's injury has not yet been revealed and Liverpool will be desperately hoping that the knock does not keep him out of action for long.

Although the forward line has largely stayed injury free this season, the output of both Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino has drastically shrunk. The return of Jota will not only give the pair a chance to recuperate, it could also spur them on to improve at a crucial juncture in Liverpool's season.

The Reds face Sheffield UNited on Sunday, before a showdown against Chelsea the following Thursday, which could have a big impact on their top four hopes.