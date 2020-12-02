Diogo Jota Reveals What He Is Most Looking Forward to as a Liverpool Player

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has revealed that he cannot wait to feel the 'Anfield effect' when fans return to grounds.

Jota joined the Reds from Wolves in September 2020 and has hit the ground running with his new side, bagging nine goals in 15 appearances.

Jota is yet to play in front of fans at Anfield as a Liverpool player | Pool/Getty Images

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, he is yet to play at a packed Anfield, and is keen on doing so soon.

"I think football without fans is strange," Jota told The Athletic. "Obviously, when you play for a club like Liverpool, who have one of the best atmospheres in the world, it just feels like something is missing.

"We have a lot of these conversations with the staff and even with the players about the things we are really missing.

"Feeling the Anfield effect is the thing I am looking forward to the most. I can't tell you how much. I'm just not able to get that feeling yet. But I hope that soon I can have it. Football without fans is nothing."

Jota took no time at all finding his feet on Merseyside, netting on his Premier League debut against Arsenal and scoring a hat-trick in just his second Champions League start for the club against Atalanta. The forward singled out the impact of Jurgen Klopp for his fast start in a Liverpool shirt.

"When you reach a new club, having an open mind is key to be able to adapt as quickly as possible,” Jota added. “With the season underway already, it was up to me to find a way to get into the team and not the opposite. That’s what I did with the help of Jurgen.

“He’s a fantastic manager who took care of me. When I first arrived, he had a meeting with me and he explained how the team works. Then it’s down to the player to try to learn as fast as you can and to prove to the manager that you can be an important player for him on the field."