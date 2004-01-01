Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota has suffered a 'serious calf muscle issue' which will keep him out of this winter's World Cup.

Jota put on an outstanding showing as Liverpool saw off Manchester City at the weekend but his afternoon ended in heartbreak as he was stretchered off in stoppage time with a muscle injury.

Asked for an update in Tuesday's press conference, Klopp confirmed Jota will miss the World Cup because of the issue.

"Not good news on Diogo. He will miss the World Cup," he said.

"The first diagnosis was clear and it's very sad news for us. We have to look at [player welfare], we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will. It's an intense period, we're used to it but full energy is required again against West Ham."

Klopp did confirm, however, that Jota will not need surgery to address the injury, but he declined to put a time frame on his recovery.

"We're talking about months. I don't want to put a time on it. It will be a long time," the boss said.

Asked about Jota's mood following the news, Klopp added: "He's surprisingly OK so far, a smart boy and he knew it when we carried him off. At that moment he knew it."

Jota has ten goals in 28 appearances for Portugal to his name, starting primarily on the left side of the attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but his absence could clear a path for AC Milan's Rafael Leao to start.