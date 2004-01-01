Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Portugal forward Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

The 25-year-old was signed in September 2020 and has since emerged as a consistently clutch performer for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jota made 29 goal contributions in 2021/22, although his preparations for the new campaign have been hampered by a hamstring injury and he did not feature in pre-season.

"Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say," he told Liverpool's official website after putting pen to paper.

"Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

"Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while.

"So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it."

On his injury troubles, Jota added: "Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal. So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.

"When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible.

"That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there."