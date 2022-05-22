Divock Origi agrees personal terms with AC Milan

Divock Origi has agreed personal terms with AC Milan, rejecting the chance to stay in the Premier League to seal a move to the San Siro, 90min understands.

Origi is available on a free transfer this summer with his contract at Anfield expiring. He was offered an extension but the Belgian has decided now is the right time to move on.

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014, although he actually arrived a year later after spending a season on-loan back in France.

The 27-year-old has never been a first-team regular, starting less than 40 games during his time with the club, but he has become a cult figure among the Anfield faithful.

He has scored some crucial goals during his time on Merseyside, haunting Everton on more than one occasion and also grabbing the clincher in the Champions League final against Tottenham in 2019.

But he has now decided to leave and 90min understands a number of Premier League clubs were keen on landing Origi on a free - including West Ham, Newcastle, Wolves, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

He also spurned approaches from across Europe with clubs in France, Spain and Turkey making him big offers, instead opting to move to Milan.

Origi has already agreed terms and is due to undergo a medical and pen his contract within the next week.