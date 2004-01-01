Divock Origi Could Pursue January Loan Move With Club Brugge Linked

Liverpool forward Divock Origi could leave the club on loan in January in a bid to find regular first-team minutes ahead of next summer's Euros.

The arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves has thrust the Belgian even further down Jurgen Klopp's pecking order this term, with Origi yet to feature for the Reds in the Premier League six games into the 2020/21 campaign.

Two of his three appearances have arrived in the League Cup while the other came in the 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Thus, with the 25-year-old potentially as low as sixth choice in Klopp's attacking pecking order, Belgian news outlet Voetbal 24 reports 'it's possible that Origi will change clubs in January' in a loan deal as he attempts to work his way back to the forefront of Roberto Martinez's plans for the national team with the Euros fast approaching.

The Liverpool man wasn't included in Belgium's squad for the September international break and failed to register a single minute in the Red Devils' October Nations League fixtures despite receiving a call-up.

Voetbal Nieuws claims that should Origi depart Anfield in the next transfer window, Belgian giants Club Brugge may well be his potential destination. Brugge were also linked with a move for the striker in the summer.

However, with Origi ‘completely sidelined’ at Liverpool, the Jupiler Pro League outfit have an ‘excellent chance’ to make an effort in signing the striker in January.

A switch of such kind would perhaps be a wise one from the player's perspective, with minutes almost guaranteed throughout the second half of the season ahead of the Euros.

Nevertheless, despite his minimal contribution as of late, Origi remains a cult hero at Anfield with a number of crucial goals on his Liverpool résumé. He, of course, netted the game-sealer in the 2019 Champions League final after his brace in the miraculous 4-0 victory over Barcelona had sent the Reds through.

His contract at Anfield - last extended in 2019 - runs until 202.