Divock Origi has told Liverpool he thinks it is time to leave the club and is in talks with both AC Milan and Inter over a free transfer, 90min understands.

Origi is a valued squad player under Jurgen Klopp but has been limited to just 71 minutes of Premier League action across five substitute appearances this season, with the January addition of Luis Diaz pushing him further down the forwards pecking order.

With his contract up at the end of the season, sources have confirmed to 90min that Liverpool were prepared to hand Origi a new contract, but the Belgian has indicated that he is ready to move on and seek more first-team opportunities.

Origi has not been a regular starter at Liverpool since the 2016/17 season, starting seven league games in 2019/20 and just two last year.

With a spot in Belgium's squad for the 2022 World Cup up for grabs, Origi is well aware that he needs to be playing more regularly and numerous sides from across Europe, who could offer him just that, have reached out over a potential deal.

AC Milan are understood to be the frontrunners as his stands, but neighbourhood rivals Inter remain in contact with Origi's representatives while teams from both Spain and Germany have also reached out.

Origi has even attracted interest from a number of other Premier League sides, but it looks as if he will opt to seek a new challenge and ply his trade abroad.

The 26-year-old is somewhat of a cult hero at Liverpool after scoring a number of important goals during his time at the club, usually from the bench. Origi bagged the fourth and deciding goal in the astonishing comeback win over Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, before netting the second goal of the final against Tottenham in Madrid.

Origi also benefitted from a howling Jordan Pickford error to win Liverpool the Merseyside derby against Everton in stoppage time, which sparked wild celebrations around Anfield and famously led to Jurgen Klopp charging onto the pitch to embrace goalkeeper Alisson Becker.