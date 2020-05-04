Divock Origi Opens Up on His Liverpool Future & the Prospect of Being Denied the Premier League Titl

Divock Origi insists he wants to stay at Liverpool, despite his playing time being restricted at Anfield yet again this season.





The Belgian forward has started just four times in the Premier League this season, with Jürgen Klopp's preferred front three of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah among the world's best.





Origi could find himself slipping further down the pecking order next season should Liverpool be successful in their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner - although recent reports suggest they have cooled their interest due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Despite his limited first-team opportunities, the 25-year-old says he is still improving, and sees his future on Merseyside.





Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Laatse Nieuws, Origi said: “I am a better player than last year. Klopp has given me the space to develop myself.





"I always listen to my instinct and continue to work. We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us.





#OnThisDay in 2019, Divock Origi scored one of his many trademark late winners to take all 3 points away at Newcastle, what a moment this was! pic.twitter.com/40qx1TUVdH — Forever Red (@ForeverRedUK) May 4, 2020

"I just want to get better here. It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don't know how long I will do that.





"I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped.”





The season was halted with Liverpool on the brink of their inaugural Premier League title.





Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Klopp's side were 25 points clear at the top of the table after a near-flawless campaign.





'Project Restart' is currently in motion in an attempt to prevent the season being null and voided, and Origi, who has chipped in with three goals in the Premier League, admitted not winning the title would be tough to take, but emphasised that people's health is more important.





"It would be painful if we can't get that title now," Origi added. "But there are things in life that you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now. ”



