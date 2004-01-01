Dortmund manager reveals stance on Jude Bellingham transfer

Borussia Dortmund boss Eden Terzic has urged Jude Bellingham to 'break the mould' and stay with the German club in the face of transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

There is a queue forming for the midfield wonderkid at present, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid leading the case, as reported by 90min.

Bellingham isn't the first Dortmund youngster to attract substantial interest, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Mario Gotze and Jadon Sancho all making big moves over the years following successful spells with the club.

However, Terzic is hoping Bellingham will follow the path of someone like Marco Reus in staying with Dortmund, at least for a little while longer both to further develop the player and help the club's fortunes on the pitch.

“I believe that we need to work on keeping these young guys one year longer,” Terzic told The Athletic. “In my first season [as interim manager], I was able to put Jadon, Jude and Erling on the pitch, but that was their only year together.

“That was also partly due to COVID-19 and empty stadiums, there were financial considerations. But if we can get to the point where it’s two or three years of such a trio, maybe we can break the mould.”

Though Terzic is keen to keep Bellingham around for a little longer, 90min understands Dortmund are putting no pressure on the 19-year-old to make a rushed decision. It's understood the club will listen to offers, but are also open to offering Bellingham a new bumper contract to extend his stay in Germany.