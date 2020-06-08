Dortmund Squad Manager Rubbishes Rumours Linking Liverpool With Jadon Sancho Move

Borussia Dortmund squad manager Sebastian Kehl has rubbished rumours linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Liverpool in the summer.





Sancho has been in world class form this season, racking up 34 Bundesliga goal involvements in just 29 games to help Lucien Favre's side challenge Bayern Munich for the title.





Jadon Sancho has been in excellent form for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season

The 20-year-old has been the subject of much transfer speculation with the latest round of rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool, after the Reds missed out on Timo Werner to Chelsea. These claims have, however, been rubbished by Dortmund squad manager Kehl when he spoke to Sky on Saturday (via ESPN).





"There is nothing to it," he said when asked about the Liverpool links. "We'd like to think that he will continue to play for us next season."





BVB are still holding out hope that they can retain Sancho for at least another season, and is was reported recently that they hoped to tempt him to stay with a big new contract. Despite this, the forward would prefer to leave in the summer and a source has told 90min that Manchester United remain confident of securing his services in the next transfer window.





• Both 20 years old

• Hot prospects in Bundesliga

• Goal scorers/creators



Who would you rather have, Jadon Sancho or Kai Havertz? ? — 90min (@90min_Football) June 8, 2020

United have long been pursuing Sancho. 90min first reported of their interest back in September and the club's desire to get the deal over the line has not wavered since.





Though they look set to be frustrated by Sancho in the transfer market, Liverpool fans can take solace in the fact that they will surely be crowned Premier League champions in the very near future. English football resumes on Wednesday and the Reds are back in action in the Merseyside derby four days later.





They need two more wins to secure the title, though they could be crowned champions with a win at Goodison Park, provided Manchester City lose to Arsenal.



