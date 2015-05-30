Dynamo Moscow Appoint Former Liverpool Assistant Zeljko Buvac as Sporting Director

​Former Liverpool assistant coach Zeljko Buvac has been announced as the new sporting director of Russian side Dynamo Moscow.

Buvac worked under current Reds' boss Jürgen Klopp for 17 years at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool before leaving in 2018 after citing personal reasons.

He joins a Dynamo side who sit in a disappointing eighth in the Russian Premier League. The side includes the likes of former Spurs winger Clinton N'Jie and Dortmund forward Maximilian Philipp.

This is Buvac's first job in football since leaving Anfield in April 2018, ending an absence of nearly 20 months. His resumé as an assistant coach is highly impressive, with the reputation of being Klopp's right-hand man.





Buvac achieved promotion with Mainz alongside the German, leading them to European qualification before leaving for Borussia Dortmund. There, the Bosnian won two ​Bundesliga titles alongside Klopp as well as leading ​BVB to the Champions League final.





The two earned a move to Merseyside at the beginning of the 2015/16 season but Buvac left at the end of the 2017/18 season citing personal reasons.





Interestingly, in the same month that Buvac left ​Liverpool , former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger announced that he would resign at the end of season. Subsequently, Buvac was heavily linked in his own country with the newly vacant Arsenal position.

Some in Bosnia speculated that the Arsenal job was the real reason why the Bosnian never returned to Klopp's side, as Liverpool assistant as he was distracted. However, Buvac was obviously not appointed Arsenal's new manager – the Gunners opting for Unai Emery instead.

Emery's entire Arsenal reign lasted less time than Buvac's sabbatical, being replaced by Mikel Arteta before the start of 2020.