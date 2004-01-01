Each Liverpool Player's Best Moment of Premier League Winning Season

Liverpool may have romped to a maiden Premier League crown with frightening ease, but along the way there were plenty of moments to savour for each and every one of their players.





From back to front each member of Jurgen Klopp's outfit played their part, whether it being through their unwavering consistency or via a moment or two of pure magic.





They've got their just rewards for their efforts, but let's go back and look at a few of the most noteworthy contributions from the Reds players that deserve revisiting once again - and likely 6,000 more times after that.





Alisson





Alisson performing a rather glorious knee slide

Leading 1-0 at home to Manchester United, Liverpool were forced to defend quite deep in the latter stages against their determined rivals. But in an age were goalkeepers are so much more than just shot stoppers, Alisson's quick thinking caught the Red Devils off-guard.





Collecting the ball following a failed attack, he saw Mohamed Salah up field before hitting a glorious long range ball into his path, with the Egyptian doing the rest.





He then capped off a fine evening with an equally fine knee slide into Salah's arms.





Trent Alexander-Arnold





Alexander-Arnold grabbed two assists and a goal at the King Power Stadium

Everything about Liverpool's performance away at Leicester was superb, just as everything Trent Alexander-Arnold did was near flawless.





He grabbed two assists - both magnificent balls for Roberto Firmino - before rounding off a fine evening's work with a goal of his own in a 4-0 win that really demonstrated just how much better Liverpool are than everyone else in the league.





Joe Gomez





Joe Gomez has firmly cemented his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence

Joe Gomez has now firmly cemented his place in the Liverpool starting lineup, with the main reason for that being the run of games he played throughout the heavily congested Christmas period.





From 7 December all the way through to 23 January, the Reds didn't concede a single goal in any competition until Raul Jimenez finally found the back of the net for Wolves. That was greatly in part to Gomez, who was instrumental throughout the toughest period of the season for the club.





Virgil van Dijk





Van Dijk telling us all how many goals he scored

Not one to get on the scoresheet too often, Virgil van Dijk's brace against a plucky Brighton on matchday 14 gets the nod simply because choosing just one of his immense performances this season is like choosing your favourite parent.





Playing every minute of the season thus far, his two goals against the Seagulls wins the award merely because it secured three points. Truth be told, any game would've done.





Andrew Robertson





Andrew Robertson's delivery is one of the finest in Europe

This marauding Scot loves to weigh in with an assist or two, but none stood out more than the one he provided for Salah in the crucial home win over Manchester City on matchday 12.





Leading 1-0 at the time, Anderw Robertson curled a sublime ball in front of the retreating City defence and on a plate for his onrushing teammate, who headed home with aplomb.





Georginio Wijnaldum





Wijnaldum's goal against the Blades maintained Liverpool's perfect start to the season

Georginio Wijnaldum is so much more than just an infectious smile. His role in the Liverpool midfield is vital to maintaining the Reds' all action style of play, and while he doesn't score often, his fortuitous strike against Sheffield United was crucial to maintaining his side's 100% start to the season.





The Blades were offering stern competition in a closely fought contest, one that showed Liverpool were certainly not untouchable. However, with the tie twisting and turning, Wijnaldum's volley secured the three points - albeit with a massive helping hand from Dean Henderson.





Jordan Henderson





Jordan Henderson is in the running to win Player of the Year this season

Captaining his side to Premier League glory, Jordan Henderson has been the glue holding their title challenge together. Taking on the role of leader since being given the armband, he's proved to be a worthy successor to Steven Gerrard.





His performances all season has been commendable, but during a 2-0 home win over the Blades, he made four key passes, completed 92% of 131 passes and gained possession 12 times in a man of the match showing. Just one of many standout displays.





Fabinho





Fabinho nearly took the net off with his outstanding long-range effort

This is a fairly easy. In fact, anything else other than his thunderb--tard to take the lead against City simply won't suffice.





A defensive midfielder's best moment being a goal? You betcha.





Naby Keita





Naby Keita looking on top of the world after scoring against the Cherries

Injuries and the resulting loss of form from that have prevented Naby Keita from making more than 11 Premier League outings this season, but his goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth - having featured for only 14 minutes in the first 15 matches - was a timely reminder of his quality.





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain





Oxlade-Chamberlain was ice cold in front of goal at the London Stadium

Used fleetingly throughout the season and in a variety of positions, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has not been able to firmly cement his role in the side under Jurgen Klopp.





His best moment came away at West Ham when with the hosts pushing for an equaliser, as a fine breakaway goal saw the Englishman coolly slot home to secure a 2-0 win - the Reds' 15th on the trot.





Divock Origi





Origi hates Everton, and Everton hate him

Given that the front three are so good for Liverpool, it makes Divock Origi's task of starting regularly - no matter how talented he may, or may not, be - incredibly difficult. When he's been given his chance from the off, however, he often delivers.





That was the case against bitter rivals Everton, when grabbed himself a brace in a thumping 5-2 home win. His first of the night? A team goal worth purring over. His second of the night? One of the goals of the season. The touch, the composure, the finish. Stupendous.





Origi hates Everton.





Sadio Mane





Sadio Mane was the saviour for Liverpool at Villa Park

When you score 15 league goals and assist nine others, it can be tough to pick one standout moment. Well, it would be, if Sadio Mane hadn't have come up clutch with some last-minute mayhem against Aston Villa.





First of all he provided the assist for Robertson's 87th minute equaliser, before completing the dramatic turnaround deep into injury time with a fine glanced header to secure a 2-1 win at Villa Park.





Roberto Firmino





Firmino's assist against Newcastle is one worth watching on repeat

When they're on their game, some players are just a joy to watch and Roberto Firmino falls elegantly into that category.





His assist for Salah during the Reds' 3-1 win over Newcastle was Brazilian football on steroids, as his delicate rolled flick into his teammates path was the kind of skill only a small handful of Premier League players could muster.





Mohamed Salah





Mohamed Salah was Watford's tormentor in their clash at Anfield

Another tough one to call, but Salah's contribution during a 2-0 home win over Watford gets the nod. Having been firmly under the cosh against the Hornets, a superb breakaway goal from the forward settled many Liverpool nerves.





A divine chop inside the full-back put the ball in a position to shoot, and he curled a wonderful effort past a helpless Ben Foster. The game was far from over, but in the 90th minute he sealed it in the most casual fashion by backheeling Origi's scuffed shot through the legs of Christian Kabasele and into the net.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



