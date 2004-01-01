Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle 'ceiling' claims are inaccurate

Eddie Howe has responded to comments made by Jurgen Klopp about Newcastle's 'ceiling', saying the Liverpool manager's claims aren't quite accurate.

Newcastle became one of the richest clubs in the world after being taken over by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund last year.

They are one of three effectively state-owned clubs along with Manchester City and PSG, and Klopp recently said that it's not possible for Liverpool and others to compete with them financially after Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said the club had no 'ceiling'.

"There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially," Klopp said.

"It's legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. I heard now that at Newcastle somebody [Ashworth] said 'there is no ceiling for this club'. Yes!

"He is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but other clubs have ceilings."

When presented with those comments, Howe insisted that they weren't accurate, arguing that his club do very much have a financial ceiling.

“I'm just aware that one or two comments might not have been totally accurate and that's when I have to stand up for my football club. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions," he said.

"What Dan meant with his comment was there's no ceiling to our ambition long-term. We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions but the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play.

"We're still in a training ground that's been renovated, we're not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled, we're trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way. Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League."