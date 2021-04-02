Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid training & could be fit to face Liverpool

Eden Hazard has been pictured training with the Real Madrid squad as he continues his comeback from an injury which had threatened to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Since moving to Madrid in 2019, the Belgian has endured an injury-plagued time in the Spanish capital with numerous spells on the sidelines meaning he's made just 25 league appearances for the club.

Eden Hazard has suffered a number of injuries this season | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hazard made his return to the first-team setup against Elche last month having missed Real's previous six La Liga outings after picking up a knock against Levante.

However, his 15-minute cameo appearance saw him pick up a psoas injury and he subsequently missed the second leg of his side's last 16 Champions League clash with Atalanta.

Clearly baffled by the forward's persistent fitness issues, manager Zinedine Zidane claimed he couldn't explain the problems Hazard was experiencing following the win over Elche, with reports suggesting he could be forced to undergo surgery.

In a huge boost for Zidane and the club, Hazard has now been pictured in training with his Real teammates, with Marca reporting he could be fit in time to feature in his side's Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool on Tuesday.

There was further good news for Zidane as Toni Kroos was also pictured taking part in the session.

Toni Kroos has also been pictured training with Real Madrid squad | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The German midfielder was sent home from international duty recently after tests revealed he was suffering an adductor injury.

Joachim Low insisted the move was only precautionary with Euro 2020 just a few months away and instead opted to send the midfielder back to Madrid rather than risk aggravating the knock in Die Mannschaft's March internationals.

It remains unclear whether either player will be fit to take part in Real's La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday, though the early indications are they should both be fit for the clash with Premier League champions Liverpool next week.