England & Liverpool Legend Ray Clemence Passes Away Aged 72

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died, aged 72.

Clemence enjoyed a glittering club career, winning three European Cups and five First Division titles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield between 1967 and 1981.

He also excelled at international level, earning 61 caps for the Three Lions and playing at Euro 1980 and the 1982 World Cup.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020

His family announced his passing in a statement released on Liverpool's official website.

"With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," it read.

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain.

Clemence enjoyed a glittering playing and coaching career in the game | Tom Stoddart Archive/Getty Images

"The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten."

Clemence was born in Snugness in 1948 and signed for nearby Scunthorphe United in 1965, before being snapped up by Liverpool two years later. The Reds won a league and UEFA Cup double in 1973, which kickstarted a golden era at the club.

European Cups were lifted in 1977, 1978 and 1981, while four more league titles were also claimed. During his time in Merseyside the ever present Clemence also won a League Cup, another UEFA Cup and the European Super Cup in 1977.

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary former goalkeeper Ray Clemence.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Ray's family and many friends throughout the game at this sad time. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 15, 2020

He then moved to Tottenham in 1981 and was part of the side that defeated his former club in the FA Cup final the following year. With Spurs he also lifted his third UEFA Cup in 1984, retiring from playing in 1988 and joining the club's coaching staff.

He went on to manage Barnet between 1994 and 1996 before joining England's coaching set up. He finally retired in 2013.