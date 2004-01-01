England Right-Back Options - Ranked

It has become apparent in recent weeks that England, a national team seemingly once devoid of genuine depth, has a lot of exciting choices at right-back – both for now and long-term.

Here’s a look at ten options Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has at his disposal…

10. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

Having made his name in the Championship with Derby County, Jayden Bogle has his chance to impress in the Premier League this season following a summer move to Sheffield United.



The Blades have long had a track record of developing players and recently provided the platform that goalkeeper Dean Henderson needed to propel himself into the England setup.

9. James Justin (Leicester)

James Justin is versatile enough to play at right-back and left-back, and got his chance in the Premier League towards the end of last season, starting every game of ‘Project Restart’.



22-year-old Justin kicked off the new campaign by registering an assist in Leicester’s opening day win over newly promoted West Brom. On that occasion he was on the left.

8. Max Aarons (Norwich)

Although relegated with Norwich, 20-year-old Max Aarons has a full season of Premier League experience to his name and impressed during an otherwise difficult campaign for the Canaries.



Before that, he had played almost every game as Norwich were promoted and is seemingly destined for a move to a decent Premier League side in the not too distant future.

7. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

Tariq Lamptey gambled on himself by moving away from boyhood club Chelsea at the age of 18 in January, but it paid off because the youngster is now thriving at Brighton.



Lamptey, only recently 19, became a regular for the Seagulls during ‘Project Restart’ and his development meant there was little concern about Martin Montoya and Ezequiel Schelotto leaving.

6. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

Arsenal were willing to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer but took the versatile home-grown talent off the transfer list at the request of manager Mikel Arteta.



Maitland-Niles was called into the senior England squad in September following an impressive end to the 2019/20 season. He seems to be able to play almost anywhere.

5. Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James further staked his claim for long-term England consideration with a flying performance in Chelsea’s opening win of the 2020/21 Premier League season against Brighton.



The 20-year-old stole the show in a game that featured debutants Kai Havertz and Timo Werner by scoring a stunning goal and bagging an assist in the 3-1 win.

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is considered by many to be the best one-on-one defender in the Premier League, his long legs somehow capable of hooking the ball away from almost anybody.



With only 46 senior appearances to his name by the time of a £45m transfer to Manchester United last summer, his rise has been rather meteoric, while his attacking game is developing too.

3. Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Kieran Trippier has some of the best ball delivery and set-piece ability of any active English player and thrived at the last World Cup as England’s chief right wing-back.



His transfer to Atletico Madrid last summer was a surprising one, but it takes a strong character with drive to be a regular starter in a Diego Simeone team and he has managed that.

2. Kyle Walker (Man City)

Despite a brief absence from the England squad last autumn and the only player on this list the wrong side of 30, it remains impossible to look beyond Kyle Walker as a leading right-back.



Walker has been a key player for one of the best club sides that English football has ever seen over the last three years and has the versatility to play as an auxiliary centre-back in a back three.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is probably the best right-back in the world at this moment in time, even though he won’t turn 22 until next month, and has already won it all for Liverpool.



Defensively, Alexander-Arnold still has plenty to learn and room to improve, but he puts up incredible attacking numbers. He could be sensational for England as a wing-back flanking a back three.

