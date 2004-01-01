Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has done his best to cool the speculation surrounding his future as he continues to be linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old, who only joined Benfica from boyhood club River Plate during the summer, was named the young player of the tournament at the recent 2022 World Cup after playing a starring role with Argentina, which has only increased the talk of a transfer.

Even before the World Cup, a number of European giants were sniffing around his signature and there have since been reports that his €120m release clause could come into play as soon as January.

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for Fernandez, who has confessed he is doing his best to keep his eyes away from the headlines.

"I don't know anything about [a transfer]," he told fans in his homeland. "It's up to my agent, I don't want to get involved. I'm focused on Benfica, in a few days we have an important game."

Fernandez moved to Benfica for an initial fee of €10m and has maintained his good form in Portugal with three goals and five assists in 24 appearances before the World Cup break.

A senior international debut for Argentina came as recently September 2022 and Fernandez travelled to the World Cup as a squad player, coming off the bench for the first two games before commanding a starting spot for the final group game.

Fernandez went on to play every minute of the knockout stages as Argentina got their hands on the trophy, giving scouts from across the globe plenty of opportunities to build up their reports.