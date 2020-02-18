Erling Haaland Hails Virgil van Dijk & Kylian Mbappe Following Champions League Exploits

Erling Haaland has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and PSG's Kylian Mbappe, having played against the pair during this season's Champions League.





Haaland has shot to fame after a selection of dazzling performances in Europe this season, scoring 10 goals in seven Champions League outings for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund





One of those goals came against Liverpool for Salzburg, as the Reds emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-3 encounter at Anfield.





Liverpool FC v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool were able to keep Salzburg and Haaland at bay during the reverse fixture, and after coming up against him twice this season, van Dijk made a lasting impression on the teenager.





Speaking to French Football, Haaland said: "He is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player."





The 19-year-old's Champions League journey came to an abrupt end with defeat to PSG in the last 16.





Two goals from Haaland, including one absolute rocket, had given Dortmund a slender 2-1 advantage going into the second leg.





However, PSG won the behind closed doors home leg 2-0 to end Dortmund's European dreams, and infamously marked the victory by imitating Haaland's meditation celebration.





Reflecting on the two legs, the 19-year-old said: "Yes, ok, I scored two goals, but I also made a lot of mistakes during this match. So let's say it could have been much better than that. "





Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Haaland came up against fellow wonderkid Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League clash with PSG, and the Norwegian reserved special praise for the French forward.





"He's a fantastic player," Haaland added. "It was the first time I played against him in the first leg. He has so much talent, and even more. He is an extraordinary player.





"Everything he did at his age and when you look at his record, it's completely crazy. He's a great player. ”



