Erling Haaland Reveals Reason Why He Hates Facing Liverpool Star Virgil van Dijk

​Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - football's latest goalscoring superbaby - has been bagging goals for fun this season.

The Leeds-born Norway star scored 29 in 27 for Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January, where the goals have certainly not dried up. All in all he has a record of 40 in 32 so far in 2019/20.

Ten of his 40 strikes have come in the Champions League, with Haaland averaging a goal every 46 minutes in the competition. These kind of stats are...well, extraordinary, and with his cousin now following in his footsteps, it is proving difficult to argue that the entire family weren't actually created in a Norwegian lab...

However, Europe's most terrifyingly in-form young striker has now admitted that there is, in fact, one man who even he hates coming up against.

Enter, Virgil van Dijk.

When asked to describe the type of defender he dislikes facing, 19-year-old Haaland was quick to name Liverpool's defensive giant.

Speaking to ​France Football, Haaland said: " Van Dijk. He is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player."

The Dortmund attacker has faced Van Dijk twice in his short career to date. During the group stages of the Champions League this season, ​Liverpool were placed in Group E with RB Salzburg. In their first meeting at Anfield, the Reds raced into a 3-0 lead before the away side came fighting back to make it 3-3 - Haaland, of course, coming off the bench to net the third. However, Mohamed Salah ultimately scored to restore his side's lead and win the game.





The following tussle saw Jurgen Klopp's men overcome Salzburg 2-0, with Haaland unable to make an impact this time around.





Elsewhere, the attacker was also questioned on whether he sees his move to ​Dortmund as merely a stepping stone in his career. However, he was quick to praise his current club and reiterated that he's 'very happy' where he is right now.