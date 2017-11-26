Euro 2020: The Netherlands' Star Player - Profiling the Oranje's Stopper Virgil van Dijk

​The Netherlands are traditionally regarded as contenders for the European Championships, but they've struggled to live up to that tag this past decade – knocked out in the group stage eight years ago before completely failing to qualify in 2016.

It's not good enough for a country who won the European Championships in 1988, and who have made it to the semi-finals a full four times.

Missing out on the 2016 edition to the likes of Czech Republic, Iceland and Turkey in their qualification group means that there was a lot of pressure to qualify for this year's tournament. Now that they have, second behind Germany in their group, expectations will inevitably rise with the talented squad they've assembled, with one player in particular expected to play well - Virgil van Dijk.

The 28-year-old is one of the finest defenders in the world, and has already taken his club side Liverpool to European and world glory.

Having made his first appearance for the Oranje in the disastrous 2016 Euro qualification campaign, he will be keen to make an impression on the international stage. Certainly, Dutch people will be expecting him to translate his club form for country.

Clubs He's Represented





​FC Groningen 2011-2013​ ​Celtic ​2013-2015 ​Southampton ​2015-2018 ​Liverpool ​2018-present





Having initially struggled to break into Groningen's first team, Van Dijk made his professional debut for the Trots van het Noorden in 2011. He impressed during his time there and was offered to numerous Eredivisie clubs including Ajax, but none chose to sign him. Instead, he signed for Scottish club Celtic in June 2013.





Moving to the SPL for just under £3m, he quickly established himself at the heart of the Scottish champions' defence. For his performances during the two seasons he spent in Glasgow, he was nominated for the PFA Scottish Players' Player of the Year twice.

After two years, he moved on to ​Southampton for a £13m fee, then managed by now-Oranje boss Ronald Koeman. He was such a hit on the south coast that he was made captain in his second season – but the Reds had started circling the Dutchman. It took a lot of wrangling and even an apology from Liverpool for an 'illegal approach', but he moved for a then-world record fee (for a defender) of £75m on 1st January 2018.

He had an immediate impact, leading the Merseysiders to the Champions League final that season before going one better the following June – while also being voted PFA Player of the Year in his first full season. Liverpool's success in the league this season can also be attributed to him, and his second place finish in the 2019 Ballon d'Or emphasises his standing as one of the finest defenders in the world.



Achievements

​Scottish Premiership 2013/14, 2014/15​ ​Scottish Cup ​2014/15 ​UEFA Champions League ​2018/19 ​UEFA Super Cup ​2019 ​FIFA Club World Cup ​2019

If you don't believe how much Van Dijk transforms teams into trophy-winning sides, you only need to look at the fortunes of ​Liverpool since he joined them.

His superb performances instantly helped them to a ​Champions League final after he had literally just arrived. If that wasn't a clear indication, they then made the final again the next year and won it – and less than a season on, are within touching distance of their first ever Premier League title.

Having already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season, as well as a ​Premier League title that looks pretty certain in May, you can expect to see van Dijk lifting more trophies beyond this season. Simply put, he comes in and sorts out your defence into a winning one. Easy peasy.



Performance During Euro 2020 Qualification

Having had little game time in the 2016 qualification campaign, van Dijk hit the ground running in the 2020 edition, scoring in the opening 4-0 win over Belarus.

He helped shore up a defence which ended up only conceding seven goals, five of those coming in their two games against former world champions Germany.

The Liverpool defender helped the Oranje win six of their eight games to qualify second in Group C, two points behind Germany at the top.

And having been drawn in Group C for the tournament proper alongside Ukraine, Austria and one from a group of four play-off teams - Romania, Iceland, Hungary or Bulgaria - the Netherlands should ensure safe passage to the knockout stages comfortably.

While a less than perfect pair of defensive performances against Germany may give some pause, it's clear that Van Dijk will be decisive – one was or another – against the big boys as the tournament draws on.