King Charles' first New Years Honours List has been unveiled, with a number of former and current football stars making the cut.

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by England's Lionesses, who famously secured European glory in the summer, with no fewer than four of Sarina Wiegman's squad making the cut - including the recently retired Ellen White.

Women's football is heavily represented on the list, while Arsenal's Jen Beattie has been recognised for her services to both sport and charity, having worked with a number of organisations including Cancer Research UK.

The only active male footballer on the list is Liverpool's Andy Robertson who, like Beattie, has been rewarded for services to football and charity.

As for former players, the iconic Chris Kamara also features alongside Northern Ireland legends Pat Jennings and Gail Redmond.

Every footballer on the 2023 Honours List

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Pat Jennings

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Sophie Ingle

Leah Williamson

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)