Every Liverpool player going to the 2022 World Cup

Liverpool have seven members of their squad going to the World Cup, representing five nations.

It is surprisingly few for a team that remains one of the best in the world, despite a disappointing start to the 2022/23 club season.

Egypt and Scotland failed to qualify, which automatically ruled out Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson respectively. Colombia also didn't make it there, which would have stopped Luis Diaz from going even if he was fit.

Diogo Jota misses out with Portugal because of injury, Brazil international Arthur is also injured, while Joe Gomez didn't get an England recall, Thiago was left out by Spain and Roberto Firmino is ignored.

Here's an alphabetical list of those who are there and when they're playing.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

It will be Alexander-Arnold's second World Cup | Visionhaus/GettyImages

England vs Iran, 21 November (13:00 GMT)

England vs USA, 25 November (19:00 GMT)

Wales vs England, 29 November (19:00 GMT)

2. Alisson (Brazil)

Brazil vs Serbia, 24 November (19:00 GMT)

Brazil vs Switzerland, 28 November (16:00 GMT)

Cameroon vs Brazil, 2 December (19:00 GMT)

3. Fabinho (Brazil)



Brazil vs Serbia, 24 November (19:00 GMT)

Brazil vs Switzerland, 28 November (16:00 GMT)

Cameroon vs Brazil, 2 December (19:00 GMT)

4. Jordan Henderson (England)



England vs Iran, 21 November (13:00 GMT)

England vs USA, 25 November (19:00 GMT)

Wales vs England, 29 November (19:00 GMT)

5. Ibrahima Konate (France)

France vs Australia, 22 November (19:00 GMT)

France vs Denmark, 26 November (16:00 GMT)

Tunisia vs France, 30 November (15:00 GMT)

6. Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Uruguay vs South Korea, 24 November (13:00 GMT)

Portugal vs Uruguay, 28 November (19:00 GMT)

Ghana vs Uruguay, 2 December (15:00 GMT)

7. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Van Dijk will captain his country | BSR Agency/GettyImages

Senegal vs Netherlands, 21 November (16:00 GMT)

Netherlands vs Ecuador, 25 November (16:00 GMT)

Netherlands vs Qatar, 29 November (15:00 GMT)