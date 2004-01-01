Every Liverpool player selected for Euro 2020

Liverpool will be represented by 10 players at Euro 2020, with call-ups for the tournament coming from eight different national teams.

There would be more Liverpool players at the tournament had Virgil van Dijk not made the tough decision to rule himself out of contention for Netherlands to focus on the final stages of his ACL rehab. Joe Gomez might also have been an option for England.

Here’s a look at the 10 Liverpool players who are part of Euro 2020 squads…

1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

Xherdan Shaqiri is a tournament veteran for Switzerland | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

*provisional squad



Xherdan Shaqiri is a veteran of international tournaments for Switzerland, having previously been to three World Cups and one other European Championship – he even scored a hat-trick in one game at the 2014 World Cup,



The 29-year-old hasn’t played much for Liverpool in the last two seasons, although he has remained an important player for his country.

2. Ozan Kabak (Turkey)*

Ozan Kabak will end his short time at Liverpool by going to Euro 2020 | INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

*provisional squad



The summer arrival of centre-back Ibrahima Konate is likely to mean that Liverpool do not exercise their option for a permanent deal to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke.



But he still played 13 times for the Reds in the second half of the campaign.

3. Neco Williams (Wales)

Neco Williams has become a regular pick for Wales | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Neco Williams only recently turned 20 and has remained on the fringes of the first-team over the past 12 months, making another 14 senior Liverpool appearances in 2020/21.



Despite a relative lack of overall experience, Williams has become a regular pick for Wales since the autumn of 2020, primarily as a wing-back.

4. Harry Wilson (Wales)

Harry Wilson is still a Liverpool player | John Berry/Getty Images

Now 24, Harry Wilson spent another season out on loan in 2020/21, this time with Cardiff in the Championship, but is still a Liverpool player on a contract until 2023.



The versatile attacking talent had a decent second half of the season and it could be that a strong Euro 2020 performance helps create a market for him this summer.

5. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Georginio Wijnaldum's Liverpool contract expires during Euro 2020 | ANP Sport/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum has already played his last game for the Reds and will cease to be a Liverpool player midway through the tournament at the end of June when his contract expires.



The Dutch midfielder has been an invaluable member of the squad throughout Jurgen Klopp’s time at Anfield and is moving on to give himself a new challenge.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)*

Trent Alexander-Arnold was in danger of missing out for England | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

*provisional squad



There were rumoured doubts over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold would make the England squad after a disappointing season by the high standards he had previously set for himself.



Gareth Southgate has opened up the possibility of the Liverpool star playing in midfield at some point, which could make use of his range of passing and give England different options.

7. Jordan Henderson (England)*

Jordan Henderson is coming back from a groin injury | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

*provisional squad



Jordan Henderson missed the final three months of Liverpool’s season because of a groin injury that required surgery, only returning to the bench for the last game against Crystal Palace.



But the Liverpool skipper is the second most experienced international player in the England squad in terms of caps behind only Raheem Sterling and fills an invaluable leadership role.

8. Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

Andrew Robertson is Scotland captain | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Andrew Robertson captains Scotland in their first international tournament in 23 years, with the Liverpool left-back only four years old when his country qualified for the 1998 World Cup.



Robertson has played more games each season he has been at Anfield following his £3.5m transfer from Hull in 2017 and played 50 times across all competitions in 2020/21.

9. Thiago Alcantara (Spain)

Thiago Alcantara is in the Spain squad | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara was named in Spain’s final Euro 2020 squad, with coach Luis Enrique deciding to only select 24 players instead of the maximum 26 permitted.



The midfielder’s debut season with Liverpool was hit and miss. Injury cost him three months at the start of the campaign but he and the team found a rhythm towards the end.

10. Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Diogo Jota is in a tournament squad for the first time | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Diogo Jota is another player who suffered an injury hit debut season at Anfield, ultimately limiting the Portugal forward to only 19 Premier League appearances.



He is going to a major international tournament for the first time. He was capped for the first time shortly before his 23rd birthday in 2019 but had been part of the squad for a few months already.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!