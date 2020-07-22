Every Liverpool Player's Contribution to Their Title-Winning Season - Ranked

Fireworks lit up the night sky before the second half was even over at Anfield on Wednesday. Having been made to wait an extra few months - on top of 30 years - Liverpool fans can be forgiven for getting the party started a little early.





It has been an incredible, record-shattering season for the Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who finally got up close and personal with that most coveted piece of silverware, against a backdrop of pyrotechnics and banners.





Every player and staff member pictured on the Kop under the fiery sky deserves immense credit for their contribution to a legendary campaign.





They may not be 'Centurions', but don't forget just how incredible Liverpool's season has been! ? pic.twitter.com/39mjeOLbAc — 90min (@90min_Football) July 22, 2020

Here though, just because, is all 24 first-team players' contributions to the 2019/20 Premier League season ranked.





24. Harvey Elliott With seven Premier League minutes to his name, it's hard to make a case for Elliott to be any higher up the list.



Still, he's a hell of a prospect and has got the taste for trophy celebrations now...



23. Takumi Minamino Minamino has started just one Premier League game so far The January signing will not be defined by his first six months. Liverpool's fantastic success has given him a cushion to ease into his role at Anfield without much pressure.



He has been used sparingly by Klopp so far - playing just 179 minutes - while no-one seems quite sure what his best position is, yet.



22. Xherdan Shaqiri After a really great cameo-filled start to his Liverpool career, things petered out fast for Shaq.



His 182 minutes is the fifth-fewest of any of the 24 players to make a Premier League outing for the Reds in 2019/20 and his contribution - bar a goal in the Merseyside derby rout - has been minimal amid a series of injury issues.



21. Neco Williams Neco Williams got a medal having made five Premier League appearances The young Welshman has only really been involved since the title was all but mathematically wrapped up. However, much like Elliott, he looks a great prospect. Unlike Elliott, though, he got a medal - having made five outings.



20. Dejan Lovren Perhaps Lovren's most valuable contribution this season is simply being Mohamed Salah's best mate and keeping the Egyptian happy.



It's sad to say but Liverpool have looked much more assured when Lovren isn't involved, keeping just two clean sheets in the 10 Premier League games in which he has featured.



19. Curtis Jones Jones scored his first Premier League goal this season Despite playing the fewest minutes (apart from Elliott) of anyone, Jones has probably made the biggest impact of any of the youngsters - even getting a goal in the win over Villa.



The latest Scouser in the team will wear the number 17 next season.



18. Joel Matip Injuries and the partnership of Gomez-Van Dijk has seen Matip relegated to back-up for most of the campaign.



The 28-year-old who was crucial in last season's Champions League triumph has played just 700 minutes of league football in 2019/20.



17. Divock Origi .@DivockOrigi last man on the pitch, just standing looking at the Kop pic.twitter.com/JL0IOGoUJV — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) July 22, 2020 Like Matip, Origi's influence has not matched that of last season.



Still, the 25-year-old is a willing impact sub, who never seems to kick up a fuss and is near universally loved.



He also scored against Everton, because that is what he does.



16. Adam Lallana Arguably Liverpool's best player in 2017 as Klopp's side reached Champions League qualification for the first time, Lallana's importance to the Reds' rise has not gone unnoticed.



Leaving the club as a fan favourite, his late equaliser against Man Utd early in the season typified the grit of this team and ability to get something out of a game, even when having stunk the place up for 80 minutes.



15. Naby Keita Naby Lad is, unlike the Liverpool squad as a whole, hitting form post-restart.



The Guinean has a goal and two assists since the break including that thunderbastard against Chelsea.



Will he ever consistently be the player Liverpool thought they were getting, though? Does it even matter?



14. Adrian Adrian ended up making 11 Premier League appearances this season Fumbles in the cups aside, Adrian has been a brilliant, free understudy, having had to play way more often than he would've expected.



The Sevillian stopper only kept two Premier League clean sheets in 11 outings but has been solid, safe and generally pretty good for the most when needed.



13. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Chamberlain's best performances this season have come in the cups, with his goals against Genk a particular highlight.



Still, he's a useful option either centrally or out wide and has weighed in with four goals across 29 appearances.



12. James Milner Milner has won the Premier League three times The vice-captain may be less important on the field than in previous seasons but he has still featured in 21 league games, scored twice, assisted twice and played midfield, left back and right back.



His dressing room value really cannot be quantified and he is as important as anyone outside the regular starters.



11. Joe Gomez Gomez has finally become Van Dijk's de facto starting partner and, at just 23, has all the attributes and potential to stay there for a decade - if he wants.



Only injuries stopped him playing more in 2019/20, but dominant performances such as in the wins over Wolves, Tottenham and Man Utd around the start of the new year showed why he is probably England's best centre back at the moment.



10. Gini Wijnaldum Almost no-one is better at keeping the ball under pressure than Wijnaldum and, despite concerns over his lack of goals or assists, he has continued to be a key component in Klopp's engine room.



Though not as crucial as last season's famous efforts, Gini still has a handy knack of popping up with a big goal or performance (see: Sheff Utd and Everton).



9. Fabinho Fabinho scored two goals this season - both longe-range hits Fabinho's thumping sixth-minute strike set Liverpool on the way to a 3-1 win over Man City and the pace-setting results of the campaign.



There are few, if any, better holding midfielders.



8. Andy Robertson One of the best bargain signings of the Premier League era, Robertson has continued to be both a diligent, lung-busting defender and an assist-machine winger - often in the same phase of play.



7. Alisson Becker Alisson has maintained his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world The best goalkeeper in the Premier League by some distance now, Alisson might've ranked higher had he played a little more, or simply had more to do.



One of the highlights of this year was his assist for Salah's stoppage time sealer against United in January, with the keeper sprinting the length of the pitch at Usain Bolt pace to celebrate with the Egyptian.



6. Roberto Firmino Only three players have clocked more minutes than Firmino in the Premier League for Liverpool this season.



His reputation as the glue holding the diamonds in place is somewhat unfair as it overlooks his own talents as a forward - though, admittedly it has not been the Brazilian's finest season finishing-wise.



That being said, he still bagged key strikes against Southampton, Chelsea, Palace, Tottenham and Wolves - all crucial away ties.



5. Mohamed Salah Salah needs one more goal to reach 20+ strikes for three seasons running Still Liverpool's biggest goal threat, this has been Salah's worst season by numbers since joining in 2017.



One goal on Sunday and he'll have hit at least 20 goals for the third season running and he remains unplayable at his best.



Remarkably, the only time Salah has been on the pitch for a Liverpool defeat at Anfield in the Premier League was while he was playing for Chelsea.





4. Trent Alexander-Arnold The 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold has now broken his own assist record for a defender in the Premier League (13), as well as bagging four goals - all beauts.



His display against Leicester in the 4-0 Boxing Day massacre is a very strong contender for individual display of the season.



England have never had a player so legitimately comparable to David Beckham...and he's a full back.



3. Jordan Henderson ❤️ #YNWA ? pic.twitter.com/Cqtu5tZDk8 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 23, 2020 Wincing as he descended the steps on the Kop after lifting the Premier League trophy, any lingering injury pain will all have been worth it.



There have been few stories like Henderson's in Premier League history and few would begrudge him a PFA Player of the Year award to cap an incredible season.



2. Virgil van Dijk Just as brilliant as last year but it's almost become too obvious to acknowledge it.



Part defender, part Marvel superhero, Van Dijk has played all 3330 minutes of Liverpool's campaign so far and has blocked, headed, passed, tackled, cleared, organised, scored and just been generally imperious for almost every second.

