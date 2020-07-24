Every Player Signed by Liverpool From Southampton in the Premier League - Ranked

The long list of players who have made the jump from Southampton to Liverpool read as a very mixed bag.





Some have gone on to establish themselves as world-class performers, capable of delivering at an elite level over sustained period of time, helping to deliver Champions League and Premier League glory and making themselves legends in the process.





Others...haven't.





As Dejan Lovren joins Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne in leaving the club this summer, however, it seems like a good time to take a look back at the players who have followed the beaten path, and rank them on the impact they made - and in some cases continue to make - during their time at Anfield.





7. Rickie Lambert Lambert never quite looked settled in his brief stay at Anfield Ask any Liverpool fan, and they will tell you there are few signings in the club's history they wanted to work as much as Rickie Lambert.



The veteran Scouse target man was handed his dream move in 2014 following the departure of Luis Suarez, but arriving at Anfield during such a tumultuous and uncertain period, it was doomed to fail from the start.



Lambert's single season in Merseyside saw him labour to three goals in 36 appearances (often as a sub), and he was later shifted on to West Brom...to make room for Christian Benteke.



6. Nathaniel Clyne Clyne is on the way out at Liverpool To be fair to Nathaniel Clyne, he was a steady first-choice right back throughout Jurgen Klopp's first two seasons in England - it's just unfortunate that things have ended the way they have.



A succession of injuries have limited him to just ten Liverpool appearances since the beginning of the 2017/18 season, with the rapid ascension of Trent Alexander-Arnold comfortably burying any hopes he had of re-establishing himself as a starter.



A six-month loan with Bournemouth last term hinted that he still has what it takes to cut it in the top flight, but he will first have to put his abysmal injury record behind him.



5. Dejan Lovren Lovren's move to Zenit was confirmed on Monday Ranking Dejan fifth on a list of seven seems harsh; he's been a great servant to the club, and his attitude and personality are undoubtedly a major part of why the club are where they are today.



Ability-wise, however, he's a victim of the gigantic forward strides Liverpool have taken since Klopp's arrival. No matter how hard he tries, he just isn't at the level the club find themselves at today.



Still, with four trophies in close to 200 appearances, he can leave with few real regrets.



3. Peter Crouch Peter Crouch goes down in the box against Porto It came a good few years prior to the raft of signings that made the Southampton to Liverpool express line fashionable, but Crouch can easily be described as one of the Reds' best signings of the 2000s.



He may never be talked about in the same terms as Fernando Torres or Luis Suarez, but Crouchy's unconventional approach to the game rapidly earned him cult hero status, as he utilised his comical gangly frame to bang in 42 goals over 134 appearances.



For a while he was a Champions League good luck charm - remarkably, the Reds never lost a game in the competition in which he scored.



2. Virgil van Dijk Van Dijk celebrates scoring against Newcastle When you're signing off on a deal for the most expensive defender in the world, you want to be pretty sure that you're getting the best defender in the world.



Precious few thought Liverpool had done that when they pried Van Dijk away from the Saints in January 2018, but it soon became apparent they knew exactly what they were doing.



He rapidly established himself as the best defender in the world, and has just played every minute in a title-winning Premier League season - how's that for getting your money's worth?

