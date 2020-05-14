Every Scottish Player to Win a League Title With Liverpool

Liverpool and Scottish players. It's a combination that just fits.





You don't have to look very far to find a Scot or two sewn into the fabric of the club. From current left-back Andy Robertson stretching back to legendary forward and manager Kenny Dalglish, down the years, there has been no shortage of players emigrating from the north to become adoptive Scousers.





Those who have done so to substantial success are a rarer breed, but as Robertson this week wrote himself into the history books as a Premier League champion, there's no better time to take a dive into the history books, and list off every Scot to win a league title at Anfield.





1. John Easdale (1946/47)



2. Willie Fagan (1946/47)



3. Jim Harley (1946/47)



4. Billy Liddell (1946/47)



5. Doug MacAvoy (1946/47)



6. Tommy McLeod (1946/47)



7. Alex Muir (1946/47)



8. Bobby Thomson (1963/64)



9. Bobby Graham (1963/64, 1965/66) Throughout the 60s and 70s, Liverpool boasted striking options which included Ian St John, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan and John Toshack, so Graham spent most of his career playing second fiddle.



He was a reliable backup, however, and made his name in a prolific 1969/70 season where he netted 21 goals.



10. Tommy Lawrence (1963/64, 1965/66) Tommy Lawrence would be 80 today. He signed for #LFC as a 17-years-old, but had to wait 5 years to make his debut. Then he became a key part in Bill Shankly's Liverpool FC, playing 390 games, including EVERY single game of the title-winning 65-66 campaign! What a great GK he was. pic.twitter.com/lZ6z2RhPxd — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) May 14, 2020 Lawrence was nicknamed 'The Flying Pig'. 'Flying' because of his agility, and 'pig' because he weighed more than 14 stone.



He was Liverpool's first choice keeper for over a decade and his extroverted style of play helped pioneer the 'sweeper-keeper' role.



11. Ian St John (1963/64, 1965/66) £37,500 was a record transfer fee for Liverpool in 1961. They enjoyed some return on that investment when 'the Saint' knocked in over 100 goals throughout the 1960s, claiming two league titles under Bill Shankly.



12. Willie Stevenson (1963/64, 1965/66) Stevenson was one of the less celebrated Liverpool players of the 60s but for five years he was a tremendous servant to the club and integral to their first ever FA Cup win in 1965.



13. Ron Yeats (1963/64, 1965/66) Liverpool FC

Reds Legend

Ron Yeats pic.twitter.com/iKv7YbmCke — Superb Footy Pics (@SuperbFootyPics) June 26, 2020 Easily the hardest man in football, centre-half Yeats was described as a 'mountain' by Shankly upon his 1961 arrival, and his success at the club went on to match his impressive stature.



14. Peter Cormack (1972/73, 1975/76) A classy playmaker with more than a little bite to his game, Cormack physically embodied the Liverpool teams he played in. He has flown relatively under the historical radar but was excellent for a four-year stretch and earned his two winner's medals.



15. Brian Hall (1972/73, 1975/76) Hall is perhaps most famous for a spectacular volley against Everton in the FA Cup semi-finals but his influence far exceeded that.



He was a central part of Shankly's initial rebuild with his industry in midfield a huge factor in their 70s dominance.



16. Alan Hansen (8 titles) Happy birthday, Alan Hansen ? pic.twitter.com/SMwoCujYAw — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 13, 2020 We're getting into the big money now. Hansen earned Partick Thistle £100,000 when Liverpool came calling for his services and it proved to be one of the shrewdest signings the club has ever made.



His composure and ability to spray passes helped usher in the era of the modern defender, but he was as tough and fearless as any of his contemporaries and won an astonishing eight league titles in 14 years.



17. Graeme Souness (5 titles) During Sky's coverage of Liverpool's title coronation, if you looked really, really closely, you could almost see a smile play on Souness' lips.



He's not sure why Liverpool went 30 years without winning the title, but he probably thinks Paul Pogba is to blame.





18. Kenny Dalglish (6 titles) "Onwards and upwards, I think they've got a lot more happy days to look forward to!"



Kenny Dalglish has nothing but praise on Jurgen Klopp for finally bringing the league title back to Liverpool



As the congratulations fly in for King Kenny! ?? pic.twitter.com/9nQ1fLKR9I — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020 When people start referring to you as 'the King' for no other reason than just because, you know you're probably onto a winner.



King Kenny is quite literally royalty as far as Liverpool are concerned; over 500 appearances, 169 goals, six league titles and three European Cups can collectively attest to that.



19. Steve Nicol (4 titles) Ayrshire native Nicol was a valuable defensive utility man for Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan and played no small part as the Reds ran riot throughout the 80s. He notably went on to manage New England Revolution in MLS, with his nine-year tenure the longest ever for a manager at single club at the time.



20. John Wark (1983/84, 1985/86) Wark's struggles with injury acted as a glass ceiling hanging over his Liverpool career, but the fact that he finished as the club's top scorer ahead of Ian Rush in 1985 - with 27 goals in 62 games - tells you everything there is to know about his ability as a goalscoring midfielder.



21. Gary Gillespie (1985/86, 1987/88, 1989/90) Gillespie early in his Liverpool career Breaking into a defensive line that included Hansen and Mark Lawrenson was never going to be easy for Gillespie but he made one hell of an impact in his debut season.



He scored a hat-trick against Birmingham from centre-half on the Reds' way to a league and FA Cup double and eventually became Hansen's regular partner in crime.



22. Kevin MacDonald (1985/86, 1987/88) MacDonald never quite found his rhythm at Anfield and was a peripheral figure despite much being expected of his £400,000 transfer from Leicester.



He was a reasonable squad player for Dalglish, however, and hung around for long enough to stack up the honours.



23. Andy Robertson (2019/20) Yes I am. pic.twitter.com/1uFspmiJKP — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 26, 2020 Where do you start? It's difficult to put words on Robertson's value, both as a creative presence and as a character and leader. The Liverpool team falls out of shape without him in it which explains why he's started 65 of 69 league games since the beginning of last season.





He assists goals at a rate of roughly one every three games which is a phenomenal achievement, even if he's left in the dust by free-kick scoring sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold.



When he finally gets his hands on the trophy he's been closing down all season, he'll be the first Scot in a Liverpool shirt to do so in more than 30 years.



