 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Everyone From Samuel L. Jackson to David Brent Congratulate Liverpool on First Premier League Title

A Willian penalty and some rudimentary maths mean we can now say the thing we've been waiting to say for months.


Go on, you first.


Liverpool are Premier League champions.


OK, now we've got that off of our chest, we can get onto the opinions of some people who actually matter - such as one of the greatest basketball players of all time LeBron James, who, it's easy to forget, supports Liverpool.


And he's not the only one. Samuel L Jackson? What a signing.


They haven't all been surprising, however. WWE Superstar Sheamus rarely hides his allegiances, while John Bishop and Ringo Starr - one of the bloody Beatles - are as Scouse as they come.


Safe to say the yellow submarine will be red for the foreseeable future.


It's perhaps a stretch to say that Rafa Benitez laid the groundwork for the Jurgen Klopp era success, given the gargantuan identity crisis the club went through following the cuddly Spaniard's 2010 departure. He has every right to feel like a part of what is a historic victory, however; Istanbul alone earns him that much.


Would peak Peter Crouch get into this Liverpool team? Does he have the tenacity and stamina to lead the high press?


Let's take a moment out of the day to think of the two people who will be feeling it the most: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and staunch Manchester United fan Gary Neville. One's taken it well; the other's disappeared.


Unquestionably the best thing to come out of Liverpool's first ever Premier League title, however, is the bizarre tirade it's set off in The Chase's 'Sinha Man'. The following appear to be from his genuine account, though the capital letters and lack of a blue tick raise a question or two.


Wait, did you think the congratulations were limited to people who actually exist? Have a word.


For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!



Source : 90min

Trending on the boards