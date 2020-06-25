Everyone From Samuel L. Jackson to David Brent Congratulates Liverpool on First Premier League Title

A Willian penalty and some rudimentary maths mean we can now say the thing we've been waiting to say for months.





Go on, you first.





Liverpool are Premier League champions.





OK, now we've got that off of our chest, we can get onto the opinions of some people who actually matter - such as one of the greatest basketball players of all time LeBron James, who, it's easy to forget, supports Liverpool.





And he's not the only one. Samuel L Jackson? What a signing.





LIVERPOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️?? — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 26, 2020

Captain Kirk too...





And Al Capone...





Weve only gone and done it!!! pic.twitter.com/JeyEfY5m5Z — Stephen Graham (@StephenGraham73) June 25, 2020

And Malfoy's dad!





Sports shouldn’t matter at times like this, but it’s times like this when we need joy more than ever. For us fans across the world who’ve waited 30 long years...thank you @LFC for proving our anthem true:

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone #YNWA https://t.co/ErOV0xVUKu — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) June 26, 2020

They haven't all been surprising, however. WWE Superstar Sheamus rarely hides his allegiances, while John Bishop, Mel C and Ringo Starr - one of the bloody Beatles - are as Scouse as they come.





This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again... 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I’m bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/pLhXO0Fhyh — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 25, 2020

Not how any of us would have planned it but thank you to those players and staff who have taken us back to the top. #YNWA — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) June 25, 2020

Congratulations Liverpool number one I send you peace and love. ?✌️??????☮️ pic.twitter.com/RESqHTbWl1 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 26, 2020

Safe to say the yellow submarine will be red for the foreseeable future.





It's perhaps a stretch to say that Rafa Benitez laid the groundwork for the Jurgen Klopp era success, given the gargantuan identity crisis the club went through following the cuddly Spaniard's 2010 departure. He has every right to feel like a part of what is a historic victory, however; Istanbul alone earns him that much.





Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Would peak Peter Crouch get into this Liverpool team? Does he have the tenacity and stamina to lead the high press?





Special club with a team it deserves.

Congratulations ? https://t.co/7leaBsjU8h — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 26, 2020

There was also plenty of support from the world of sport outside football, not least from massive Reds Caroline Wozniacki and Sam Quek.





I dreamt about this feeling when I was a girl... ? #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/r8VgY2rvKI — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 25, 2020

Let's take a moment out of the day to think of the two people who will be feeling it the most: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and staunch Manchester United fan Gary Neville.





One's taken it well; the other's disappeared.





Guardiola: “After Liverpool won the Champions League they were incredibly focused. After 30 years not winning the league, to win every single game, like it was the last chance they had.” — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 25, 2020

? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 25, 2020

Unquestionably the best thing to come out of Liverpool's first ever Premier League title, however, is the wonderfully bizarre outpouring it's set off in The Chase's 'Sinha Man'....





GENERIC LIVERPOOL HATER.....GENERIC LIVERPOOL HATER 2.....GENERIC LIVERPOOL HATER 3.....GENERIC LIVERPOOL HATER 4 .......MAGGIE THATCHER......CAN YOU HEAR ME? — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 25, 2020

It wasn't 30 years of hurt. It was thirty years of mostly disappointment, but also triumph. And nine years of wearing a white suit and pretending on Grindr that I was Jamie Redknapp travelling in time from 1996. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 25, 2020

I'm a londoner who supports Liverpool because when I was 7 I was a glory hunting dick. Nonetheless love the club, and adore the mad, magnificent, Sun and Tory loathing city. Cant wait to sink pints there again. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 26, 2020

Wait, did you think the congratulations were limited to people who actually exist? Have a word.





Liverpool are Premier League Champions. pic.twitter.com/TNU2IEpV3q — David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) June 25, 2020

