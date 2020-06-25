 
Everyone From Samuel L. Jackson to David Brent Congratulates Liverpool on First Premier League Title

A Willian penalty and some rudimentary maths mean we can now say the thing we've been waiting to say for months.


Go on, you first.


Liverpool are Premier League champions.


OK, now we've got that off of our chest, we can get onto the opinions of some people who actually matter - such as one of the greatest basketball players of all time LeBron James, who, it's easy to forget, supports Liverpool.


And he's not the only one. Samuel L Jackson? What a signing.


Captain Kirk too...


And Al Capone...


And Malfoy's dad!


They haven't all been surprising, however. WWE Superstar Sheamus rarely hides his allegiances, while John Bishop, Mel C and Ringo Starr - one of the bloody Beatles - are as Scouse as they come.


Safe to say the yellow submarine will be red for the foreseeable future.


It's perhaps a stretch to say that Rafa Benitez laid the groundwork for the Jurgen Klopp era success, given the gargantuan identity crisis the club went through following the cuddly Spaniard's 2010 departure. He has every right to feel like a part of what is a historic victory, however; Istanbul alone earns him that much.


Would peak Peter Crouch get into this Liverpool team? Does he have the tenacity and stamina to lead the high press?


There was also plenty of support from the world of sport outside football, not least from massive Reds Caroline Wozniacki and Sam Quek.


Let's take a moment out of the day to think of the two people who will be feeling it the most: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and staunch Manchester United fan Gary Neville.


One's taken it well; the other's disappeared.


Unquestionably the best thing to come out of Liverpool's first ever Premier League title, however, is the wonderfully bizarre outpouring it's set off in The Chase's 'Sinha Man'....


Wait, did you think the congratulations were limited to people who actually exist? Have a word.


For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!



Source : 90min

