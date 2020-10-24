Everything We Know About Liverpool's New Kirkby Training Facility So Far

After more than 70 years at Melwood, Liverpool are set to move to a brand new £50m training facility in Kirkby next month.

Featuring a shed load of impressive features, more information about the site has been published recently.

As per the club's official website, the facility will be known as the AXA Training Centre - further strengthening the company's ties with the club.

Here is everything we know about the Reds' new home so far.

When Will Liverpool Move in?

The Reds were scheduled to begin training at the facility in June. However, that date was pushed back indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, following a relaxation of government rules in the summer, work started up again and Liverpool are now set to move in during mid to late November.

The facilities will not only house the first team, but also the club's various youth sides.

What Facilities Does the Training Ground Have?

Liverpool's youth sides are already housed at Kirkby | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

As you might expect from a club as big as Liverpool, no expense has been spared at the AXA Training Centre.

The new 9,200sqm facility boasts three full-size pitches as well as separate goalkeeping and warm up areas. There are also a shed load of indoor amenities, including: two gyms, a sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will be moving into a swanky new manager's office. It looks very spacious and also possesses a balcony overlooking all three pitches.

We wouldn't be a very good football website if we didn't mention the state of the art media facilities as well.

Who Designed the Training Ground?

Red Bull Salzburg are said to have inspired the design | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Architects KSS are the brains behind the project but key figures at Liverpool were also consulted about the facility's design.

Red Bull Salzburg's training centre is said to have been an inspiration. Also, according to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp has insisted that youth team players have a separate entrance to the first team so as not to blunt their motivation.

What Have People Said About the New Facilities?