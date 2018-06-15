Everything We Know About Liverpool's New Nike Home, Away & Third Kits for 2020/21

The 2020/21 season will represent the dawning of a new era for Liverpool.

Barring an impossible collapse, the first full season of the new decade will see Jurgen Klopp's kick off as champions of England for the first time in 30 years. They'll also be champions of the world, and might still be champions of Europe...though that last one remains a stretch just yet.

On top of the host of titles they will hold in August, however, they will also have shiny new home, away and third kits, courtesy of a groundbreaking deal with Nike. ​Liverpool and the sportswear giants will team up for the first time ever, and fans all over the world are anxious to see what the new kits will look like.

How much money am I going to spend on Liverpool/Nike gear? I mean seriously......

Main kit

Second kit

Third kit

Training stuff



I'll want it all #YNWA #Liverpool https://t.co/MwG74hXSYw — Patrick O'Shea (@patrick_oshea) February 23, 2020

As ever, there are plenty of questions flying about with regards to the new kits...and using the limited information available, we've done our very best to answer all of them.

How Much Is Liverpool's Nike Deal Worth?





When ​details first emerged about how much the deal is worth, there was some confusion...particularly because the base figures reported seemed on the low side. The general consensus is that Liverpool will pocket £30m per year from the 2020/21 season - less than half of what ​Manchester United take in with adidas.





However, Liverpool FC is a business, and a lucrative one at that. They didn't take New Balance to court to pursue a Nike deal just to short-change themselves, so things here aren't quite what they seem. While the base figure is low, they will also pocket a massive 20% of official merchandising, and with shirt sales expected to rise from the 2.9m which were forecast this year as a result of the new deal, that is an exceptionally valuable clause.

The NB deal generated £64m in 18/19 based on 1.8m shirts sold and club on track to sell 2.9m this season (so income of at least £75m). Given distribution, marketing and likely massive growth in sales of other apparel, I'd be shocked if income doesn't exceed £100m. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) January 7, 2020

There are also said to be bonuses worth £4m for a Champions League win and £2m for the Premier League title, so it all adds up to a pretty hefty payday for the Reds...certainly more than the £75m they were taking per year with New Balance.

What Colours Will Liverpool's Nike Kits Be?





Nothing is confirmed as yet, but we can say with confidence that the home kit will be all red...as pretty much every home kit since the Shankly era has been.





The shade they are using is expected to be the same used on Portugal's 2018 World Cup shirt (pictured below), so on the dark side, but still very Liverpool.

There's no official confirmation on the away or third kits, but leaks have suggested a ​bold 'hyper-turquoise' away number and an ​all-black third kit .

Leaked colours for Liverpool's Nike kits, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/oRzspLrVUI — Will (@lfcwiII) February 23, 2020

What Do We Know About the Designs?



On the home and away kits, not a lot. Concept designers have had a go at stirring up some visuals, but all red at home and turquoise and black away is about all we have to go on.

On the third kit, we've got a bit more to work with. Leaks have suggested a chequered black design with a hot pink trim, so you can imagine this one will divide the support as and when it comes out.

Should look similar to these which would be class pic.twitter.com/BScfKYayBD — Kiraan (@Lfc__vision) February 23, 2020

There have been suggestions of a change to the crest. Nike could decide to move away from the simple Liverbird that has featured in recent seasons and return to a traditional crest, but we likely won't know for sure until they are released.

Who Will Be Liverpool's Shirt Sponsor in 2020/21?





No change on this front - banking firm Standard Chartered will remain the primary shirt sponsor until the end of the 2022/23 season at the earliest, as per the deal ​announced in May 2018 .

When Will the First Liverpool Nike Kits Be Launched?





Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait just that little bit longer for our first official look at the new kits. Liverpool's deal with New Balance doesn't expire until the end of May, meaning it's unlikely we'll see Nike products promoted by the club until 1 June.

Nike will combine the Liverpool 2020-2021 home jersey with red shorts and socks. Due to the supplier change, the new Liverpool FC 2020-21 home shirt will not be launched before June 1, 2020. [@Footy_Headlines] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 23, 2020

Liverpool have three trophies to try and win between now and then, though one of those is surely already in the bag...

How Much Will the Replica Kits Cost?





Another one we won't have definite info on until after the launch, but it doesn't take a genius to figure it out.





The cheapest you'll get a home kit via the club's official channels at the moment is £59.99, while Chelsea and Tottenham's - the other big Premier League teams sponsored by Nike - go at a base price of £64.95.

If you're looking for a basic Liverpool shirt on launch day, then, and aren't bothered about any additional print, you'll probably get small change out of £70 - unless Nike shamelessly cash in on the huge demand and hike up the initial prices.





The things we do for love, eh?

