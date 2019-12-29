Examination of Premier League Rules Explains Why Takumi Minamino Can't Play vs Sheffield United

Liverpool's latest signing Takumi Minamino will not be able to feature when the Reds take on Sheffield United this Thursday at Anfield.
The Japan international was signed for £7.25m from RB Salzburg following his impressive Champions League displays, chiefly against Liverpool.
Minamino may be Jurgen Klopp's only signing of the January window and was brought in to deepen the squad, as well as challenge for a place in the starting lineup.
However, the 24-year-old will have to wait before featuring for the Reds, due to Premier League rules stopping him from playing against Sheffield United in the first round of 2020.
Klopp had mentioned after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday that he was hopeful of having two extra players by the time their next Premier League game rolled around, including Minamino and Nathaniel Phillips - who he recalled from his Stuttgart loan.
"For the next game we’ll maybe have two more players," said Klopp. "
However, Minamino won't be available, as Premier League rules state: "New players signed on 1-2 January will not be eligible for Matchweek 21.
He added: "Nuno has a sensational bunch of players there and he doesn't make a lot of changes. They play Thursday-Sunday-Thursday all throughout the season so they are used to a tough rhythm."
Source : 90min