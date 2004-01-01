Ex-Egypt coach claims Mohamed Salah has done 'nothing' for his national team

Former Egypt coach Hassan Shehata has claimed Mohamed Salah has done ‘nothing’ with the national team, despite his vast achievements at club level.

Salah has scored 47 times for Egypt in 85 senior international appearances since 2011. He has also been to the 2018 World Cup and three Africa Cup of Nations – the player wasn’t fully fit in 2018 when Egypt finished bottom of their group and has twice lost AFCON finals.

In contrast, Shehata’s Egypt side won three consecutive AFCON titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Salah did scored twice at the 2018 World Cup, as well as twice each at AFCONs in 2017 and 2021. Yet at club level for Liverpool, he has gone stratospheric with his scoring rate, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

"Technically, and I’m sorry to say this, but Mohamed Salah [has done] nothing with the national team," Shehata is quoted as saying by the Egypt Independent.

"He should have done much better than that. He must provide more when he plays for his country."

Shehata actually claims that Salah should be requesting that Egypt play more to his strengths.

"He should have said this to the officials here, although he is not the one who chooses the players, but he should have said that the players here are not like the players in England," the former boss, who had left his post before Salah made his Egypt debut.

"Therefore, the coaches have to find a way to open the space for Salah. We must find players to help him appear properly in the pitch."

