Ex-Liverpool Director Admits He Had to Beg Owners to Sign Luis Suarez in 2011

​Former Liverpool director of football strategy Damien Comolli has revealed he had to beg club owners FSG for the £21m used to sign Luis Suarez in 2011.

Suarez signed for Liverpool on deadline day of the January transfer window in 2011 and the Frenchman played a key role in securing the deal – but has admitted that it was difficult to pull off due to ongoing financial issues at the club.

In an interview with ​The Athletic, Comolli explained how insistent he was on bringing Suarez to the club, saying: "We had no money. We had to borrow money from them to buy Luis Suarez. I was begging them to give me £21m to buy Luis Suarez.

"They told me that money you are spending in January is your summer transfer money so you won’t have it in the summer. I said to them ‘no problem’."

He further discussed the financial difficulties that ​Liverpool faced at the time, adding: "There was no money and the wage bill was through the roof. We had potential Financial Fair Play issues too. Everyone knows the story with the previous owners with [Tom] Hicks and [George] Gillett."

Comolli worked for Liverpool as director of football strategy from November 2010, and oversaw the recruitment of players to the club, but left in 2012 after Liverpool failed to secure ​Champions League football.

He was also responsible for signing Andy Carroll on the same deadline day in 2011 for a fee of £35m. Liverpool had to replace the outgoing Fernando Torres, who signed for Chelsea on the same day for £50m.

The Reds came extremely close to winning the Premier League in the 2013/14 season under Brendan Rogers, and Suarez proved pivotal as he picked up the Golden Boot and the PFA Player of the Year Award.

In a controversial but prolific stint, he scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds, including 31 Premier League goals in his Golden Boot-winning season of 2013/14.