Ex-Red Lazar Markovic Admits He Still Supports Liverpool & Give His Thoughts on Jurgen Klopp

​ Ex-Liverpool player Lazar Markovic has praised current boss Jurgen Klopp for his success with the Reds this campaign and admits he still supports his former club.





The Serbian was brought to Anfield by Brendan Rodgers from Benfica for around £20m back in the summer of 2014. However, he only made 34 appearances for Liverpool during his five-year spell, spending the majority of his time out on loan as he struggled to recapture the form that made him such a highly prized young talent.

The 25-year-old then made an unsuccessful move to Fulham, before returning to his boyhood club Partizan Belgrade last year, where he has started the season well.

When asked if he still has an affection for Liverpool, Markovic told BEIN Sports, as quoted by the ​Liverpool Echo: "I support them, of course, I watch them when I have time. I had a contract for many years there and of course, I will always watch them.”

The winger also spoke highly of Klopp and Rodgers, having played under both managers during his time at Anfield.

"Both are top coaches. You can see with Brendan at ​Leicester [the job he's doing] and Jurgen is something special," Markovic admitted. "I would like to come back to the Premier League, but I don't know maybe Italy or somewhere maybe Qatar, who knows?"

He also supported the German’s decision to rest his senior players during Tuesday night’s FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

“I think they needed the break because there are so many cups to play like in Europe and games in the Premier League," Markovic said.

"I think Klopp knows very well what he's doing, you can see they are first and 100% they will win the title."

Markovic has scored three goals in just four appearances for Partizan this campaign, having been ruled out with an injury since October.

​Liverpool, meanwhile, currently sit 22 points ahead of reigning champions ​Manchester City in the table, with the Reds set to win their first league title in 30 years.

They will face relegation battlers Norwich City in their next league fixture as Klopp hopes to extend their current unbeaten run.