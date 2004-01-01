FA to charter 100 buses for Liverpool & Man City fans for cup semi-final

The FA have confirmed that the cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 16 April, despite no trains connecting the north west of England to London that day.

Engineering works on the railway have seen all trains between the two areas cancelled, and numerous calls from both the clubs and fan groups for the game to be relocated have fallen on deaf ears.

"We recognise the significant challenges that are being faced by some Liverpool and Manchester City supporters with train services being severely limited due to essential engineering works being carried out over the Bank Holiday weekend by Network Rail on the West Coast Mainline," a statement read.

"We are pleased to announce that a limited number of free return bus services will be provided for both the Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup semi-finals involving Liverpool and Manchester City on Saturday 16 April to support fans from the North West who wish to travel to and from London.

"The FA will charter 100 buses from Anfield and the Etihad Stadium respectively to Wembley Stadium and back. This will ensure that up to 5000 Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will be able to travel to Wembley Stadium free of charge for their semi-final tie.

"We're also committed to provide a number of free return bus services for Manchester City Women supporters travelling from the North West to east London.

"These bus schedules are subject to availability, must be pre-booked, and the clubs will provide more information in due course.

"In addition, we are working with our partners at National Highways to ensure that the road networks are running as efficiently as possible over the Easter period. Hundreds of miles of unessential roadworks will be put on hold to help supporters enjoy the occasion and enhance their journeys, and these motorists are encouraged to make sure that their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off."