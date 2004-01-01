Fabinho backs Casemiro to succeed at Man Utd; calls for more support for Fred

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes international teammate Casemiro will be a success in the Premier League once his move to Manchester United is finalised.

Casemiro has said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of a move to Old Trafford which could be worth up to £70m, but his move has not been completed in time for the 30-year-old to feature in Monday's match against Liverpool.

They might have to wait a little while to face off, but Fabinho believes Casemiro will figure out a way to impress in English football soon enough.

"I played with him in Real Madrid's second team and with the national team," Fabinho said. "He is a friend, we always have conversations and he is a good guy.

“Of course, he will be a good signing. Casemiro is a smart guy, he is a good player, he is strong, he is good in the air, so it will not be hard for him to adapt to the Premier League.”

Sticking with United's midfield, Fabinho also offered his support to another Brazilian teammate Fred, who has found himself facing significant criticism from the United fanbase in recent years.

"Sometimes I don’t really understand the criticisms with Fred because he is a regular player, he always plays good football," the Liverpool man said. "In general Manchester United have not been successful in the last seasons so you try to find a solution or you try to put the fault on some of the players and sometimes I think Fred is that player.

"But he is a good player, in the national team, he is always a starter, he always plays good and, yes, sometimes the player needs a little bit more confidence to play good.

"Last season he played really good football, maybe he was one of the best United players. This season United didn’t start really good but I hope Fred will play good and United will stay playing like this."