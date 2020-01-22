Fabinho Claims Kylian Mbappé Joining Liverpool Would Give Jürgen Klopp a 'Headache'

Liverpool midfielder ​Fabinho has said that PSG forward Kylian Mbappé joining the European champions would give Jürgen Klopp a selection headache due to the current trident of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian played alongside Mbappé at Monaco for three seasons before both eventually departed Stade Louis II.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, although Klopp has since quashed the idea of a move, claiming the Reds simply could not afford Mbappé.

Despite Klopp rubbishing any possibility of the Frenchman joining Liverpool, Fabinho was recently interviewed by online outlet ​SportBible and was asked about what Mbappé would bring to the current Liverpool team.

"At this moment, it would be a headache for ​Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good", Fabinho said.

"But I know ​Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. Right now he plays for Paris Saint-Germain and we have to respect that."

Mbappé had previously ​revealed how impressed he was with the current Liverpool side, telling the ​BBC: " What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing, they're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.





"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win."

Fabinho returned to action for the Reds as they sealed their 22nd win in 23 ​Premier League games this season, beating ​Wolves 2-1 at Molineux to put them 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Despite their surely insurmountable lead at the summit of the Premier League, Fabinho remains coy on Liverpool's chances of completing the league, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

"We don't ask ourselves this question, we just want to carry on in this good moment," Fabinho added.

"Firstly, we have to win games - that's our mission - that will give us a chance of achieving our big objective, but we can't focus on that [the treble] yet. It will put too much pressure on us."