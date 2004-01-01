Fabinho claims there is 'nowhere better' to play than Liverpool

Fabinho has insisted there is nowhere he would rather be playing football than at Liverpool, describing the club as a 'special place'.

The Brazilian arrived at Anfield in 2018 and helped the Reds win the Champions League in his debut season. The following campaign he contributed to his side's Premier League triumph, with Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup triumphs also coming during his time in Merseyside.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Brazil international – whose contract expires in 2026 – revealed he has no intention of leaving Liverpool any time soon.

”Liverpool is a special place – there’s nowhere better to play football, so my head is fully focused here,” he added.

“I don’t know what my situation will be like in four years, but at this moment I only think of Liverpool. I don’t think about moving to another team or country because I’m very happy here. It’s a special club and, most importantly, one which fights for every trophy.

“What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.”

Fabinho could be lifting more silverware by the end of the season with Liverpool still well placed to win the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.