Fabinho explains why a second Premier League title would be 'more special' for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has opened up on what it would mean to him to win a second Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds ended their long wait to lift the trophy last season and remain odds-on favourites to win the competitions this season as well, despite losing starting centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for the title | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool have had to overcome a lot of adversity already this season, and Fabinho told the Daily Mail that ending the year with another title would mean more because of the arduous journey to get there.

"Taking in to account everything that has happened this year, the difficulties of no fans in the stadiums and the busy run of fixtures and injuries we have had, it all adds to making the second title more special than the first one if we could do it," Fabinho said.

"To fight for the second one would put us further in to football history. It would put us up there with teams in the Premier League that have won back to back titles. Teams like Manchester City.

It would put us on the higher level and put us with the best teams in the history of the league."

Any success Liverpool enjoy this year could well hinge on Fabinho, whose versatility has seen him leave his favoured midfield spot to fill in for Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence - something Jurgen Klopp has been preparing for since Fabinho's arrival in 2018.

"Back then the coach saw the need for someone to be available so I started working on that position, getting used to it, working with potential partners," the Brazilian said. "We had three centre backs at the time so it was all just a test for me, just to be prepared. The coach had identified that there could be a need further down the line.

"So when I came in I felt good and comfortable and over time it's got easier. When Virgil got injured I expected to come in as centre-back and even the other players were joking. They were saying: 'Fabinho the defender is back, he is here'.

Van Dijk could miss the whole season | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"Immediately after his injury he didn't say too much but after a few games he sent me a message congratulating me and saying I was playing well. That was great to hear.

"Now I just want to be able to watch his game and pick up things I should be doing, particularly the passes he makes. I would like to do that. He is the best in his position so it's important that I look to his game."

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!