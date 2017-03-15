Fabinho Insists Liverpool Will Win the Premier League This Season as Injury Return Nears

​Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed the club to win the Premier League title this season, joking that 't here are no plans to lose' amid suggestions they could go through the entire campaign unbeaten.





The Brazil international has been missing since he picked up a ligament injury against Napoli at the end of November, but Liverpool have still gone on to win 14 of their 15 matches without Fabinho available - losing the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa which featured a team of youth players.





Fabinho is due to return to training next week ahead of Liverpool's match against Manchester United and the midfielder has now offered an update about his recovery.

" My ankle is better, I trained alone this week," Fabinho told Téléfoot. "I am touching the ball again, I feel good and I feel confident."





During his appearance with the French television programme, Fabinho was also asked if Liverpool would win the Premier League title this season and if it's possible for the club to go through the entire season unbeaten.





" Liverpool will be champion yes. It’s the best team in the world," he added. "Finish the season invincible? There are no plans to lose."





Fabinho wasn't just given quickfire questions about his future with Liverpool either, as his former AS Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappé also came up during the interview.

The Reds have sensationally been linked with a move for Mbappé and Fabinho insists he would welcome the France international to Anfield with open arms.





" Mbappé will have a Ballon d'Or before Neymar ," Fabinho said . "I would like to welcome him to Liverpool."





Rumours that have linked Liverpool with a move for Mbappé have only increased as their partnership with Nike edges ever closer, while the World Cup winner fueled the transfer talk even more after recently dodging questions about a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

"This is not the time to talk about that [my contract], this is the time to focus on football and my only concern is to concentrate on the current season," Mbappé said after a 6-1 win over Saint-Étienne .





" I simply want to focus on football and concentrate on the season in hand. The club are in a stable situation and it's not the time to concentrate on those matters."

