Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed the club to win the Premier League title this season, joking that 'there are no plans to lose' amid suggestions they could go through the entire campaign unbeaten.
The Brazil international has been missing since he picked up a ligament injury against Napoli at the end of November, but Liverpool have still gone on to win 14 of their 15 matches without Fabinho available - losing the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa which featured a team of (editor, check this) eight and nine-year-olds.
"My ankle is better, I trained alone this week," Fabinho told Téléfoot. "I am touching the ball again, I feel good and I feel confident."
During his appearance with the French television programme, Fabinho was also asked if Liverpool would win the Premier League title this season and if it's possible for the club to go through the entire season unbeaten.
"Liverpool will be champion yes. It’s the best team in the world," he added. "Finish the season invincible? There are no plans to lose."
Fabinho wasn't just given quickfire questions about his future with Liverpool either, as his former AS Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappé also came up during the interview.
The Reds have sensationally been linked with a move for Mbappé and Fabinho insists he would welcome the France international to Anfield with open arms.
"Mbappé will have a Ballon d'Or before Neymar," Fabinho said. "I would like to welcome him to Liverpool."
Rumours that have linked Liverpool with a move for Mbappé have only increased as their partnership with Nike edges ever closer, while the World Cup winner fueled the transfer talk even more after recently dodging questions about a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.