Fabinho Insists 'Nothing is Guaranteed' Despite Liverpool's Hefty Lead at the Premier League Summit

Liverpool star Fabinho has claimed that 'nothing is guaranteed' in the title race this season, despite the Reds boasting an incredible 22-point lead over rivals Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has made an impressive return to the Liverpool side after a lengthy spell out with injury, and the Merseyside club look destined to finally lift the Premier League trophy.

Speaking to ​Liverpool FC, Fabinho echoed the sentiments of teammate Virgil van Dijk, who claimed on social media that the Reds 'don't take anything for granted', and the Brazilian confirmed that 'nothing is guaranteed yet'.

"That’s true. Even though there aren’t many games left, nothing is guaranteed yet.

"Obviously the fans’ expectations are very high, but up until now we’ve been working so well that we’re not going to take anything for granted.

"We can’t do any more than try to improve and win the remaining games – it’d be illogical to take anything for granted."

​Fabinho was then questioned over how the squad is able to adopt a 'game by game' approach with a bunch of accolades in their grasp, but the midfielder claimed the team is so focused that 'a lot of players weren't aware' of their record-equalling win against West Ham United.





"That is genuinely what we think. When we say ‘we’re only thinking about the next game’, we’re not lying.

"I think in the last game against West Ham, we equalled ​Manchester City’s record of consecutive victories, but a lot of the players weren’t aware of it until after the game when we found out this information.

"It’s a great achievement, but we’re a very ambitious team and know there is room for improvement."

The former Monaco man then praised his teammates' mentality, stating that they have 'a very good collective mentality' which allows them to ignore external talk of their title hopes.





"It’s not difficult because we know what our goal is. We know that we have a very good collective mentality and whether we’re close to winning the title or not, we continue working as hard as we did when it was the first game of the season.

"It’s a great moment for us, we’ve got a great opportunity, but we’re quite relaxed about it."

When the secret behind ​Liverpool's relentless success was posed to Fabinho, the Brazil star identified the demands of the coaching staff as a huge factor behind their appetite for trophies, admitting that the players are aiming 'to make history' at Anfield.





"I think what the coaching staff demand of us, together with the ambition of the players and the desire to win and try to make history by becoming the first Liverpool team to win the league in the Premier League format.

"I think it’s a bit of everything and it’s not just work from this season, it comes from the previous seasons. We were very consistent last season, we only lost once in the league, and the mindset has continued to be the same – the desire to work hard, playing to win."