Fabinho: Liverpool need to beat Man Utd at Old Trafford

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted that the club need to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Reds are surprisingly without a win after their first two Premier League games having been unable to get three points out of fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Next up are arch-rivals Manchester United, who have endured a dreadful start under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are rock bottom of the Premier League after losing to Brighton and Brentford, the latter of which was a humiliating 4-0 defeat.

United were also humiliated the last time Liverpool turned up to Old Trafford, as Mohamed Salah's hat-trick helped to inflict a bruising 5-0 defeat on a team then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and there's already huge pressure on the shoulders of Ten Hag to lift the doom and gloom surrounding the 13-time Premier League winners.

Speaking ahead of the game to Liverpool's official website, Fabinho has acknowledged that the fixture is the biggest the Premier League has to offer - and stated that it's a must win game for Liverpool.

“We know this is the biggest game here in the Premier League and it’s always good to play these games because the fans always want to win so it’s good for the morale as well,” he said.

“We need to win. We will go to Old Trafford with the mentality to win the game so we have some days to work before this game and we will work, and hopefully be in the best shape to play against Man United.

“This is a good opportunity for us as well to win three games in a row at Old Trafford. The last game was really good for us with the 5-0 win, for Mo [Salah] especially, so hopefully this last game will bring good memories for the team [to help us] play another good game at Old Trafford and win.”

Asked whether United's dreadful start could make them more difficult to overcome added, Fabinho added: "It’s not good for a club like Man Utd to lose the first two games in the Premier League and I think with the way they lost, they will want to show a reaction in front of their fans

"But we want to win this game as well so there will be two teams who want to win and need to win, so I’m sure it will be a really good game."

